Scouting Report: Rams' dominant D-line has big advantage over Bengals' weak offensive front

When the Bengals run: Joe Mixon is the Cincinnati Bengals’ workhorse back, with 1,395 yards on 344 carries in the regular season and playoffs combined. Mixon, however, ranks just 36th out of 50 running backs in success rate, at 36.6%, a metric that measures the percentage of plays that produce a positive result. Part of the problem traces to the Bengals’ offensive line, which is their weak spot. Samaje Perine will also get some work, with 55 carries for 246 yards on the season. Quarterback Joe Burrow isn’t a huge running threat, but has picked up 19 first downs on the ground this season, so that’s something the Los Angeles Rams will have to watch. Bengals fans will want their team to run less, not more. In the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati gained 91 yards on 22 early-down runs, but that included one 23-yard run. The other 21 carries averaged just 3.2 yards per attempt, which meant the offense was frequently behind the sticks. EDGE: Rams.
When the Bengals pass: Burrow is the most accurate quarterback in the NFL. That’s not opinion – it’s backed up by his No. 1 finish in the NFL’s Next Gen Stats completion percentage above expectation metric. That measures the likelihood of a completion on every throw, taking into account the distance and location of the throw, along with the receiver’s separation and pressure on the quarterback. Burrow plays fearless – he throws into tight windows more than any other quarterback. He also has a great top three receivers. Rookie Ja’Marr Chase, who played with Burrow at LSU, had a huge first season – finishing with 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. If the Rams elect to use All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey against Chase, it will be one of the game’s best matchups. The Bengals gave up 55 sacks in the regular season, third most in the NFL, so defending against All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald of the Rams will be a huge challenge. EDGE: Even.
When the Rams run: Cam Akers has made one of the more remarkable comebacks in the NFL this season, returning to the field just six months after tearing an Achilles tendon. Akers returned in Week 18 of the regular season and has rushed 59 times for 154 yards. He did fumble twice in the divisional round against Tampa Bay, however. Perhaps not surprisingly, Sony Michel played more in the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. Michel has 923 yards on 232 carries this season, with a success rate of 39.7% that ranks 25th out of 50 running backs with at least 100 carries. The Bengals’ run defense gave up 139 yards against the Chiefs in the AFC championship game. Cincinnati’s linebackers aren’t all that fast, so outside zone runs could help the Rams. EDGE: Rams.
When the Rams pass: The decision to trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford this past offseason has worked out well for Los Angeles. Stafford completed 67.9% of his passes, averaged 8.3 yards per attempt and threw 47 touchdowns in the regular season and playoffs combined. He’ll make some questionable decisions at times – he’s thrown 18 interceptions – but has excelled against man coverage and when the opposition blitzes. The Bengals are surely coming into the game with a lot of confidence after limiting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co. to just three points in the second half. One of the Bengals’ strengths on defense is the ability to play multiple coverages. Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson has 16.5 sacks and 32 quarterback hits in the regular season and playoffs. The Rams, however, have one of the best pass-blocking offensive lines in the NFL. EDGE: Rams.
Special teams: Rookie kicker Evan McPherson, a fifth-round draft pick, has been one of the stars of the postseason. He’s perfect on field goals in the playoffs (12 for 12) and hit 84.8% of his attempts in the regular season. It’s a matchup between two good kickers. The Rams’ Matt Gay made the Pro Bowl after hitting 94.1% of his kicks in the regular season. He has missed one kick in each of the Rams’ last two games, though. Brandon Powell, who was with the Bills during training camp, has taken over as the Rams’ punt returner and has done an excellent job, averaging 19.3 yards per return, dating to when he won the job in Week 15. EDGE: Even.
Coaching: Super Bowl history is being made as it’s a matchup of the two youngest head coaches in the game’s history. There is plenty of familiarity here, as Bengals coach Zac Taylor previously worked as the Rams’ quarterbacks coach under Sean McVay. It’s been a remarkable turnaround for Taylor, who went 6-25-1 in his first two seasons on the job. The Bengals’ over/under for wins coming into the season was set at 6.5 at most sportsbooks. Taylor, however, has had some issues with clock management this season. McVay’s team has been good in close games, with a 6-1 record in contests decided by one score. The Rams are 55-26 in McVay’s five years on the job. EDGE: Rams.