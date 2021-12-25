Scouting Report: Patriots aren't great at stopping the run, but do Bills want to emphasize it?

PlayAction: Helping O-line with scheme looks like good option for Bills offense Brian Daboll’s blueprint against the Carolina Panthers may be worth following going forward for the Bills. More bootlegs and rollouts, more jamming edge rushers by the tight ends, more chipping by the running backs.

When the Bills run: The Patriots’ run defense has struggled in recent weeks, giving up 226 yards to Jonathan Taylor and the Colts last week and 270 yards to the Titans in their last home game. Overall, New England ranks 24th in the NFL against the run. The Bills are coming off a game in which Devin Singletary ran a career-high 22 times, but it remains to be seen what kind of emphasis the Bills will put on running the ball in normal weather conditions. EDGE: Even.

When the Bills throw: Allen has accounted for 81.1% of the Bills’ yards this season, which trails only Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr (82.5%) in the AFC. Allen’s 35 total touchdowns is tied for the lead in the conference, too. He’ll look to duplicate his performance in New England last year, when he went 37 of 36 for 320 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-9 win. It won’t be easy, though, as the Patriots’ pass defense ranks third, allowing 185.1 yards per game. Gabriel Davis has six receiving touchdowns this season. With another, Davis will join Stefon Diggs and tight end Dawson Knox as the first trio in franchise history with at least seven receiving touchdowns each in a single season. EDGE: Even.

