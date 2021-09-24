Scouting report: Old-school approach may benefit Bills against Washington

When Washington runs: Antonio Gibson, a converted wide receiver, is Washington’s primary runner. He’s ninth in the league with 159 yards through two games. Gibson has the speed to get wide and naturally has solid hands coming out of the backfield. JD McKissic is Washington’s No. 2 running back, but has just 18 yards on five carries early in the season. Former University at Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson, a rookie for Washington, has two carries for 9 yards. Buffalo’s run defense has flown under the radar but is off to a great start, allowing just 73 yards per game. That ranks seventh in the NFL. EDGE: Bills.

When Washington passes: A hip injury suffered by Ryan Fitzpatrick in the season opener means there won’t be a reunion with the quarterback who Bills Mafia still has a soft spot for. Instead, the Bills will face Taylor Heinicke, who went 34 of 46 for 336 yards and two touchdowns in leading a 30-29 victory over the New York Giants in Week 2. “He’s real good,” Bills safety Micah Hyde said of Heinicke. “A definite guy that we have to prepare well for. More weapons outside. Good run game. He has some weapons around him, so we have to prepare accordingly.” Heinicke’s top receiver is Terry McLaurin, a former third-round draft pick who has 15 catches for 169 yards. It will be fun to watch him match up against Tre’Davious White. Former Bills tight end Logan Thomas has eight catches for 75 yards and a touchdown. EDGE: Bills.