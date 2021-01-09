Scouting report: Look for Bills to continue their pass-happy ways against Colts

When the Bills throw: Josh Allen got them to this point, and there’s no reason to think the team will stop throwing it now. The Colts’ secondary will be without cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (concussion). Even with receivers Stefon Diggs (oblique) and Cole Beasley (knee) listed as questionable, the Bills have enough talent at receiver to stress the Colts’ defense by spreading it out. Excluding last week against the weak Jacksonville passing attack, Indianapolis had allowed 23 completions of at least 15 air yards in the previous four weeks. Those completions went for 614 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. That’s bad news for the Colts, because Allen is on an absolute heater right now. His 32-yard touchdown to John Brown in Week 17 had just a 19.5% chance of being completed, according to NFL’s Next Gen Stats, making it the second-most improbable completion of the season for Allen. He finished the year with a completion percentage over expected of 4.6%, which ranked second in the NFL. He is making throws that maybe only one or two other quarterbacks in the NFL can make. EDGE: Bills.