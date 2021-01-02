Scouting report: Look for Bills to bring the heat against Dolphins rookie QB

When the Buffalo Bills throw: The looming question is how much Josh Allen will play. He’s just 40 yards away from topping Drew Bledsoe for the franchise record for the most passing yards in a single season. That would be a nice record for Allen to break. Allen’s quarterback rating this season of 106.4 ranks fifth in the NFL. The Miami Dolphins present a tough challenge, though, allowing a cumulative passer rating of 85.3, which ranks fourth best in the league. In Buffalo’s Week 2 win, Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones left the game with a groin injury that caused him to miss the next two weeks, as well. In those three games, Miami allowed 25 points per game. With Jones in the lineup for Miami’s other 12 games, that averaged drops to 17.3. EDGE: Bills.

When the Bills run: The Bills ran for 112 yards in Week 2. Of course, with Allen throwing for 415 yards, there wasn’t a big need to run. Miami came into the season having allowed at least 2,000 rushing yards in four of the past five years, but the Dolphins have shown improvement in 2020. They have given up 1,784 rushing yards, which ranks 17th in the league. With T.J. Yeldon still on the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list, the Bills might be in a position to give Taiwan Jones some carries, or to call up Antonio Williams from the practice squad to limit playing time for Devin Singletary and Zack Moss. EDGE: Dolphins.