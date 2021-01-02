Scouting report: Look for Bills to bring the heat against Dolphins rookie QB

When the Buffalo Bills throw: The looming question is how much Josh Allen will play. He’s just 40 yards away from topping Drew Bledsoe for the franchise record for the most passing yards in a single season. That would be a nice record for Allen to break. Allen’s quarterback rating this season of 106.4 ranks fifth in the NFL. The Miami Dolphins present a tough challenge, though, allowing a cumulative passer rating of 85.3, which ranks fourth best in the league. In Buffalo’s Week 2 win, Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones left the game with a groin injury that caused him to miss the next two weeks, as well. In those three games, Miami allowed 25 points per game. With Jones in the lineup for Miami’s other 12 games, that averaged drops to 17.3. EDGE: Bills.
When the Bills run: The Bills ran for 112 yards in Week 2. Of course, with Allen throwing for 415 yards, there wasn’t a big need to run. Miami came into the season having allowed at least 2,000 rushing yards in four of the past five years, but the Dolphins have shown improvement in 2020. They have given up 1,784 rushing yards, which ranks 17th in the league. With T.J. Yeldon still on the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list, the Bills might be in a position to give Taiwan Jones some carries, or to call up Antonio Williams from the practice squad to limit playing time for Devin Singletary and Zack Moss. EDGE: Dolphins.
When the Dolphins throw: It’s tough to identify where the Bills will bring pressure from. Eight Bills defenders have at least six quarterback hits this season. Getting pressure on Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa will be paramount. Tagovailoa has been good with a clean pocket, throwing for 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. According to analytics website Pro Football Focus, he’s the only quarterback to not have an interception with a clean pocket. The Dolphins throw to their tight ends a lot. Durham Smythe, Mike Gesicki and Adam Shaheen have combined for 969 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, the most receiving yards and tied for the most touchdowns in a single season in franchise history at that position. EDGE: Bills.
When the Dolphins run: Miami has things rolling on the ground lately, rushing for 380 over the last two games, an average of 5.7 yards per carry. Myles Gaskin gained 169 yards from scrimmage against the Raiders in Week 16, the most by any Dolphins player this season. That came a week after Salvon Ahmed rushed for 122 yards, which had been the most. “That’s how we do it this year,” Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey said. “Whoever gets the hot hand, we let them go.” The Bills are allowing 4.7 yards per rush, which ranks 27th. EDGE: Dolphins.
Special teams: Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders is the current AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Sanders went 4 for 4 on field goals, including the game-winning 44-yarder, against the Raiders. Miami’s special teams coordinator, Danny Crossman, had the same role with the Bills for six years before being fired after the 2018 season. Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson will face his brother, Blake, for the second time this season. Blake Ferguson is a rookie long snapper for Miami. EDGE: Bills.
Coaching: Brian Flores has done a solid job in rebuilding the Dolphins, who have the second-youngest team in the NFL at an average age of 25.84 – just behind the Los Angeles Rams (25.82). Miami can finish as high as the fifth seed in the AFC with a win, or drop out of the playoffs entirely with a loss and wins by Cleveland, Baltimore and Indianapolis. The biggest decision for Bills coach Sean McDermott is what to do with his starters. With a win guaranteeing the No. 2 seed, the team has at least something to play for. McDermott, though, might see what happened to Cole Beasley last week – a knee injury in the fourth quarter against the Patriots with the game safely in hand – and decide to play it safe. EDGE: Bills.