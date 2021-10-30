Scouting Report: Josh Allen's top two receivers have been reliable targets

When the Bills throw: Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders have combined for 61 catches, without a drop between them. That’s a big reason why quarterback Josh Allen has gotten away with ranking just 25th in Sports Info Solution’s tracking of “catchable throws,” a statistic that is found by dividing the number of throws deemed catchable by a quarterback’s total pass attempts. Allen is at 83.1% in that metric. With tight end Dawson Knox out because of a hand injury, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Bills run more four-receiver sets, meaning Gabriel Davis could be a sleeper daily fantasy play. Miami is allowing 297.1 passing yards per game, which ranks 30th in the NFL. EDGE: Bills.

When the Bills run: Pop quiz: Without looking it up, where do the Bills rank in rushing yards? You’d probably be surprised to learn it’s sixth overall. Allen’s 214 yards on the ground certainly helps, but Devin Singletary ranks tied for sixth among running backs with an average of 5.2 yards per carry. Singletary burned the Dolphins for a 46-yard touchdown run in the Bills’ Week 2 win. EDGE: Bills.