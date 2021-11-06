Scouting Report: Josh Allen's output has propped up Bills' slumping run game

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

When the Jaguars pass: Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL draft, could be in for a long day. The Bills are tied for the NFL lead with 11 interceptions, including three each from safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. The Bills have a streak of 12 consecutive wins – with 18 interceptions – against opposing quarterbacks with 16 or fewer starts, according to the Associated Press. Lawrence has thrown eight interceptions, which is tied for second most in the NFL. Jacksonville’s offensive line has allowed just 10 sacks, tied for fourth-fewest entering Week 9. Wide receiver Laviska Shenault is averaging 6.2 yards after the catch, according to PFF, which is tied for fifth among receivers with at least 39 targets. EDGE: Bills.

Special teams: Bills second-year kicker Tyler Bass, the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October, is just the third player since 1950 to record 212 or more points in his first 23 regular-season games. The Jaguars are just 3 for 7 on field goals, although new kicker Matthew Wright, who replaced Josh Lambo last month, has gone 2 of 3 on kicks of 50-plus yards and made his only other attempt. EDGE: Bills.