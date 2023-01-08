Scouting Report: Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs have had a field day in recent meetings against New England

When the Bills run: Buffalo is coming off a huge, 254-yard game on the ground against the Bears in Week 16. James Cook fell 1 yard short of giving the Bills a pair of 100-yard rushers in the game, as his 99 was close to Devin Singletary’s 106. It doesn’t figure to be as easy against New England on the ground. The Patriots rank in the top six against the run on both a per-game (106.4 yards) and per-rush (4.09) basis. The Bills’ running game has actually been consistent this season, ranking fourth in variance, according to analytics website Football Outsiders. That measures a team’s statistical variance from week to week, ranked from the least (No. 1) to the most (No. 32). Predicting Cook’s usage hasn’t been quite as easy. He’s rushed for at least 64 yards in three of his past six games, but also has two games in that stretch with just 4 and 6 yards, respectively. Having a run game to rely on to take some of the pressure off Josh Allen in the playoffs will be big. EDGE: Patriots.

When the Bills pass: Allen has 10 touchdowns, zero interceptions and a passer rating of 107.2 in his past four starts against the Patriots. He is one of two quarterbacks, along with the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, with 4,000-plus passing yards and at least 30 passing touchdowns in each of the past three seasons. Similarly, wide receiver Stefon Diggs is the only player in the NFL to have at least 100 catches in each of the past three games. Diggs is aiming for his third straight game against the Patriots with at least seven catches, 85 yards and a receiving touchdown. EDGE: Bills.

When the Patriots run: New England running back Damien Harris has been a challenge for the Bills in his career. Harris has 316 rushing yards and five touchdowns in three career games against Buffalo, rushing for at least 100 yards and a touchdown in each meeting. Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has at least 100 yards from scrimmage in three of his past four games on the road. He needs 121 yards from scrimmage to become just the sixth player in New England history with 1,500-plus yards from scrimmage in a single season, and the first since Wes Welker in 2011. The Bills’ run defense is coming off a great performance against Chicago in Week 16. Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has been charged with just one missed tackle this season, a remarkable number for a player at his position. EDGE: Even.

When the Patriots pass: Second-year quarterback Mac Jones needs 247 passing yards to become the first player in Patriots history to throw for at least 3,000 passing yards in each of his first two years. Jones passed for 203 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Patriots’ Week 17 win, keeping New England’s playoff hopes alive. He hasn’t throw an interception in the last three weeks. Receiver Jakobi Meyers has at least 55 receiving yards in five of six road games this season. Of course, he also had, perhaps, the worst lateral attempt in NFL history in one of those games, costing New England a chance at a win against Las Vegas. Bills edge rusher A.J. Epenesa is quietly looking for his fourth sack in the last five games. He had a sack and two tackles for loss in Week 13 when these two teams met. Rookie cornerback Christian Benford was activated from injured reserve and may get back in the lineup for the Bills ahead of the postseason. EDGE: Bills.

Special teams: Here’s one good sign of why things aren’t the same for New England: The Patriots’ special teams ranks 27th in Football Outsiders’ DVOA. That’s unheard for a Bill Belichick-coached team that routinely during its Super Bowl era finished in the top 10 in special teams. Remember when Matthew Slater blocked a punt for a touchdown back in 2019 to help the Patriots win a close game in Orchard Park? The Bills’ kicking game has helped it rank sixth in special teams DVOA going into the final game of the season. The team ranks 10th in field goal/extra points DVOA thanks to Tyler Bass, and a strong fourth in punting DVOA. Sam Martin has been one of the team’s unsung heroes since joining the franchise just before the start of the regular season following the Matt Araiza fiasco. EDGE: Bills.

Coaching: Bills General Manager Brandon Beane pushed hard Friday for Sean McDermott to be in consideration for the NFL’s Coach of the Year award, and there is no question he’s built a compelling resume this season with the way he’s steered his team through such a ridiculous amount of adversity. Projecting how this game will play out, however, is difficult. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Bills came out flat, given how emotional the last week has been. It also wouldn’t be a surprise if the team hung a 50 burger on the Patriots, sending the Highmark Stadium crowd into jubilation. It’s worth remembering the Bills are going up against arguably the greatest coach of all time, who needs a win to get his team in the playoffs. It’s been a trying season for Belichick. It might sound sacrilegious to say so, but the magic might just be gone for Belichick, who made a colossal mistake in having Matt Patricia run his offense. EDGE: Bills.

Prediction: Bills 30, Patriots 17