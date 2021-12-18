Scouting Report: Josh Allen has put up massive numbers against NFC opponents

When the Panthers run: Carolina’s best player, running back Christian McCaffrey, has played just 10 games since signing a four-year contract extension worth up to $64 million before last season. He’s out for the season because of an ankle injury. Carolina was 4-3 with McCaffrey in the lineup and just 1-5 since he got hurt. In his absence, rookie Chuba Hubbard has taken over as the lead back. Hubbard had his fourth rushing touchdown of the season last week and is one of just three rookie running backs with at least 450 rushing yards and 150 receiving yards. EDGE: Bills.

When the Panthers pass: As the old saying goes, when you have two quarterbacks, you really don’t have any. That’s the spot Carolina is in, as Cam Newton and P.J. Walker are expected to get time against the Bills. Newton’s return to Carolina was a nice story, but he’s 0-3 this season as a starter and has overall lost 11 straight with Carolina. He’s turned the ball over four times in the last two games. Newton and Walker will have to watch out for Bills safety Jordan Poyer. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Poyer has allowed a passer rating of 24.8 when targeted this season, which is the lowest in the NFL among all players targeted at least 20 times. Overall, the Bills’ defense has limited opposing quarterbacks to a rating of 67.7 this season. EDGE: Bills.