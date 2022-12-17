Scouting Report: Josh Allen has habit of making big plays against Miami

When the Bills run: This week's surprising stat: Buffalo is the only team in the NFL to rush for 100-plus yards in every game this season. Of course, Josh Allen plays a big part in that. The Bills’ quarterback has averaged 53 rushing yards per game in nine career appearances against Miami. The Dolphins aren’t an easy team to run against. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is a force in the middle, with an NFL-leading 75 tackles by a defensive lineman. That includes 14 tackles for loss. Fellow defensive tackle Zach Sieler also is a great run defender, with a Pro Football Focus grade of 81.0 that leads his team and ranks third in the NFL among linemen who have played at least 150 snaps against the run. Devin Singletary and James Cook are each coming off a quiet week, so they will need to do more Saturday. EDGE: Dolphins.

When the Bills pass: Allen loves Saturday games. Including playoffs, he’s gone 135 of 209 for 1,669 yards, 12 touchdowns, zero interceptions and a quarterback rating of 108.3 in six Saturday games. Miami’s pass rush has been on fire lately, with 13 sacks the past three weeks – five against Houston in Week 12, four at San Francisco in Week 13 and four at the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14. Jaelan Phillips is tied for the Dolphins’ team lead with six sacks. He was a force last week against the Chargers, with a sack of Justin Herbert that took just 2.58 seconds, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. While Phillips looked good last week, the acquisition of Bradley Chubb has not yet worked out the way the Dolphins hoped it would when they traded a first-round pick to Denver for him near the deadline. Miami is a blitz heavy team, and Allen skewered that in Week 3, going 16 of 20 for 185 yards and two touchdowns, a passer rating of 138.5. Allen, though, hasn’t had as much success when blitzed by other teams, so Miami likely will come after him. If so, Cole Beasley could have a big role for the Bills as a safety valve in his first game back with the team. EDGE: Bills.

When the Dolphins run: While the Bills have run for at least 100 yards in every game, Miami is quite the opposite. The Dolphins have just four such games, third fewest in the NFL, and are averaging just 89.8 yards per game, which ranks 29th. Jeff Wilson, acquired in a midseason trade with San Francisco, is questionable for the game because of a hip injury. To be fair, the Dolphins don’t run it a lot – just 37.2% of the time. If Wilson can’t go, Raheem Mostert will handle the bulk of the rushing duties. He leads Miami with 610 yards on 136 carries. The Bills limited the Dolphins to just 41 rushing yards in the first meeting, Miami’s second-lowest total of the season. EDGE: Bills.

When the Dolphins pass: The Bills have been one of the few teams to limit Tyreek Hill in his first season in Miami. Buffalo held Hill to just two catches for 33 yards in Week 3, but the wide receiver has basically torched the entire league the rest of the season. Hill leads the NFL with 100 catches and his 1,460 yards has already set a single-season franchise record with four games to play. Bills fans know all too well the damage Hill can do with even the slightest separation. Five of Hill’s six 100-yard games this year have come on the road. The Bills will have both safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Tre’Davious White available for this game after both were out in Week 3. That should make a big difference considering it was one defensive breakdown that basically cost the Bills that game. EDGE: Dolphins.

Special teams: The Bills enjoy a big advantage here. Buffalo continues to rank third in Football Outsiders’ special teams DVOA, while the Dolphins are 31st in the NFL. Miami has the worst kick coverage in the NFL, according to DVOA, and is 27th in punt coverage. If Bills return man Nyheim Hines can field the ball cleanly despite the wind, there might be chances for him to make big plays. Kicker Tyler Bass was excellent last week in lousy conditions, but the weather is expected to be even worse Saturday, so it will be a challenge for all of the kickers and punters. EDGE: Bills.

Coaching: This is the first real adversity Mike McDaniel has faced since taking over as Miami’s coach this year. The Dolphins are on a two-game losing streak, and McDaniel’s offense has sputtered recently, scoring just 17 points in each of the past two games. Wearing a “I wish it were colder” T-shirt in Miami’s air-conditioned practice facility this week felt … forced. It will be plenty cold Saturday night for him. Miami is 0-7 since 2017 in games in which the kickoff temperature was below 40 degrees. While it’s a stretch to say playing in frigid conditions is an advantage for the Bills, at least they are used to it. The Bills are 9-1 in their last 10 home games in December or January, with the only loss coming in a near hurricane to the Patriots last year. Buffalo can clinch a playoff spot with a win for the fourth straight season, tying the second-longest such streak in franchise history. EDGE: Bills.

Prediction: Bills 27, Dolphins 20.