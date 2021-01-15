Scouting Report: Josh Allen has gone unbeaten against top 10 defenses this season

When the Bills throw: Josh Allen made plays outside of the pocket last week against the Colts. According to analytics website Pro Football Focus, Allen had 117 passing yards outside the pocket against Indianapolis, most in his career. Baltimore limited opponents to 4.79 yards per attempt on passes outside the pocket this season, which was third in the NFL, so Allen will be challenged. The Ravens, though, haven’t seen a passing offense like this since they gave up 34 points in a loss to Kansas City in Week 3. Allen has led the Bills to a 5-0 record against top 10 defenses this season, compiling a 112.2 passer rating and 16 total touchdowns in those games. Bills slot receiver Cole Beasley said he feels better this week than he did going into the game against Indianapolis, which is huge for the Buffalo offense. Beasley and Stefon Diggs have been matchup-proof this year. The Bills could really use a bounce-back game from John Brown, who finished without a catch on four targets against the Colts despite playing nearly every snap. EDGE: Bills.