Scouting Report: Josh Allen has gone unbeaten against top 10 defenses this season

When the Bills throw: Josh Allen made plays outside of the pocket last week against the Colts. According to analytics website Pro Football Focus, Allen had 117 passing yards outside the pocket against Indianapolis, most in his career. Baltimore limited opponents to 4.79 yards per attempt on passes outside the pocket this season, which was third in the NFL, so Allen will be challenged. The Ravens, though, haven’t seen a passing offense like this since they gave up 34 points in a loss to Kansas City in Week 3. Allen has led the Bills to a 5-0 record against top 10 defenses this season, compiling a 112.2 passer rating and 16 total touchdowns in those games. Bills slot receiver Cole Beasley said he feels better this week than he did going into the game against Indianapolis, which is huge for the Buffalo offense. Beasley and Stefon Diggs have been matchup-proof this year. The Bills could really use a bounce-back game from John Brown, who finished without a catch on four targets against the Colts despite playing nearly every snap. EDGE: Bills.
When the Bills run: Devin Singletary’s 2020 season was nothing to write home about, but the second-year running back will have a chance to flip the script Saturday. Without rookie Zack Moss, Singletary is expected to shoulder more of the load. Last year against the Ravens, he had a solid game, gaining 89 yards on 17 carries. Duplicating that effort would be huge for the Bills, but it won’t be easy. The Ravens held superstar Titans running back Derrick Henry to just 40 yards on 18 carries last week. Allen had 11 carries against Indianapolis last week, his most since Week 8. It felt like offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was saving that part of the playbook for the playoffs. T.J. Yeldon will replace Moss as the complement to Singletary. EDGE: Ravens.
When the Ravens run: No team in the NFL runs it better. Baltimore is averaging 262.2 yards per game on the ground during its six-game winning streak. During that time, quarterback Lamar Jackson has five rushing touchdowns and eight runs of 20-plus yards. The Bills gave up seven rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks and allowed them to average 5.2 yards per carry in the regular season. Rookie J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are also a huge part of the Ravens’ rushing attack, although they were held to a combined 81 yards on 17 carries last week against Tennessee. Fullback Patrick Ricard played 75% of the offensive snaps as a lead blocker against the Titans. EDGE: Ravens.
When the Ravens throw: Jackson got off to a tough start against the Titans, throwing a bad interception on a deep ball intended for Miles Boykin and missing tight end Mark Andrews in the end zone. He came back to complete 17 of 24 passes, though, targeting receiver Hollywood Brown nine times, resulting in seven completions for 109 yards. Brown has good speed, but the Bills are probably comfortable putting Tre’Davious White on him and winning that matchup. The bigger issue for Buffalo is what to do about Andrews, who had 58 catches for 701 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season. The Colts did damage by throwing to their tight ends last week. Ricard had three catches for 26 yards last week, so that’s something the Bills will have to prepare for. EDGE: Bills.
Special teams: Both units are really good. Baltimore, led by kicker Justin Tucker, finished second in Football Outsiders’ special-teams rankings, while the Bills were fourth. Tucker did have a miss from 52 yards against the Titans last week, but rebounded with a clutch 51-yarder in the fourth quarter. He is 28 of 32 on field goals this season, with just one miss inside 50 yards. Ravens punter Sam Koch averaged 46.5 net yards on two punts last week after coming off the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list. Bills kicker Tyler Bass drilled a huge, 54-yard field goal that provided the winning points against the Colts. His only miss since Week 7 came on a 61-yard attempt. EDGE: Even.
Coaching: The Ravens have made it to the divisional round of the postseason in eight of John Harbaugh’s 13 seasons as head coach. That’s just one behind New England’s nine appearances in that time span. Harbaugh has led the Ravens to eight postseason road wins – the most by any coach in NFL history. Harbaugh and Bills coach Sean McDermott have a relationship that dates back to their time together on Andy Reid’s staff in Philadelphia. The Bills have scored at least 30 points in seven of their past nine games. Buffalo took just two penalties against the Colts last week, showing the type of discipline needed to succeed in the postseason. EDGE: Even.
Prediction: Bills 27, Ravens 24.