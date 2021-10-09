Scouting report: Josh Allen balancing out 'turnover-worthy' plays with big-time throws

When the Bills run: Here’s a good example of why Pro Football Focus’ stats are sometimes questioned. The analytics website ranks Bills running back Devin Singletary 49th out of 50 running backs in the NFL with at least 22 rushing attempts. The eyeball test alone tells you that ranking is too low. Singletary’s grade has been negatively impacted by four fumbles, although the team hasn’t lost any of them. Singletary is averaging a healthy 5.3 yards per carry. The best way to defend Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is to keep him on the sideline, so the Bills will want to run the ball better Sunday. They should have a chance – the Chiefs rank dead last in rushing yards allowed per play. EDGE: Bills.

When the Bills pass: Quarterback Josh Allen has eight “turnover worthy” plays this season, according to PFF, which ranks as the third most in the NFL. There’s a reason Allen said after the Houston game he’s putting the ball in high-danger areas too often. On the flip side, Allen has 11 “big-time throws,” which PFF defines as a “significant, accurate throw.” That’s fourth most in the NFL. One of the most promising developments early this season has been tight end Dawson Knox becoming a player opposing defenses have to worry about. Knox has four receiving touchdowns. EDGE: Bills.