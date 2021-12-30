Scouting Report: Falcons present a different challenge for Bills, but one home team should handle

When the Bills run: With 34 carries over the past two games, Devin Singletary has emerged as the Bills’ featured back. The Bills rank 11th in the NFL in rushing yards per game (120.4), but fourth in yards per attempt (4.7). That’s aided by quarterback Josh Allen, who leads the league at 6.1 yards per attempt. Allen trails Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (767 yards) and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts (740 yards) in rushing yards by a quarterback. The Falcons have allowed 120.9 yards per game on the ground, 22nd most in the league. EDGE: Bills.
When the Bills pass: Allen is the only player in NFL history with 100 touchdown passes and 20 rushing touchdowns in his four seasons. Bills receiver Stefon Diggs has 216 catches and 2,627 yards since joining the Bills last year, totals that rank third and fourth, respectively, in the league. The big question – how does Isaiah McKenzie factor into the passing game now that Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis have returned from the Covid-19 list? McKenzie showed last week against the Patriots he is deserving of more playing time. Atlanta ranks 23rd against the pass, allowing 244 yards per game. EDGE: Bills.
When the Falcons run: The Falcons’ running game is not statistically strong – it ranks 31st in the NFL at just 86.1 yards per game – but it’s a bit of an unusual challenge to defend. That’s because Atlanta’s leading rusher, Cordarrelle Patterson, came into the NFL as a wide receiver and kick returner. Diggs, who played with Patterson for two years in Minnesota, called him a “generational talent,” and while that might be laying it on a bit thick, Patterson is a challenge in that it’s tough to guess where he’ll line up from one play to the next. Patterson has 579 rushing yards on 140 carries, an average of 4.1 yards per attempt. Mike Davis is the Falcons’ more traditional running back. He has 431 yards on 124 carries, an average of 3.5 yards per attempt. Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips ranks fourth out of 146 graded interior defensive line players against the run, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus. EDGE: Bills.
When the Falcons pass: Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, has been as good as advertised. He leads Atlanta with 64 catches for 949 yards, although he’s reached the end zone just once. “Unique challenge,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said of Pitts. “They line him up everywhere, in particular outside as a wide receiver at the No. 1 position. He’s a matchup concern no matter who he lines up against.” That might be true, but the Bills have been up for those all season. Buffalo continues to lead the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (173.1), opposing quarterback rating (64.4) and fewest receiving touchdowns against (11). Safety Micah Hyde has seven takeaways, which leads the league at his position. EDGE: Bills.
Special teams: Here’s a connection you don’t see every day – Bills kicker Tyler Bass and Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo played together at Georgia Southern from 2015-16. During the 2016 season, Bass was the kickoff specialist and Koo earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors by making 19 of 20 field goals. The Falcons rank 27th in Football Outsiders’ rankings of special teams, with their kick- and punt-coverage units struggling, ranking 25th in the NFL in both categories. There could be an opportunity for rookie returner Marquez Stevenson to make a big play. EDGE: Bills.
Coaching: There isn’t a lot of history to go on in this game. The Bills and Falcons haven’t met in Orchard Park since 2005 (the 2013 game between the teams took place in Toronto). Buffalo’s last game against Atlanta, in 2017, was a huge upset in favor of the Bills in McDermott’s first year. First-year coach Arthur Smith has led Atlanta to a 7-2 record in one-possession games, and a 5-3 record on the road. That’s pretty good, considering Atlanta ranks in the bottom quarter of the NFL in yards and points scored and yards and points allowed. EDGE: Bills.
Prediction: Bills 40, Falcons 17