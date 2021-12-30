Scouting Report: Falcons present a different challenge for Bills, but one home team should handle

When the Bills run: With 34 carries over the past two games, Devin Singletary has emerged as the Bills’ featured back. The Bills rank 11th in the NFL in rushing yards per game (120.4), but fourth in yards per attempt (4.7). That’s aided by quarterback Josh Allen, who leads the league at 6.1 yards per attempt. Allen trails Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (767 yards) and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts (740 yards) in rushing yards by a quarterback. The Falcons have allowed 120.9 yards per game on the ground, 22nd most in the league. EDGE: Bills.

When the Bills pass: Allen is the only player in NFL history with 100 touchdown passes and 20 rushing touchdowns in his four seasons. Bills receiver Stefon Diggs has 216 catches and 2,627 yards since joining the Bills last year, totals that rank third and fourth, respectively, in the league. The big question – how does Isaiah McKenzie factor into the passing game now that Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis have returned from the Covid-19 list? McKenzie showed last week against the Patriots he is deserving of more playing time. Atlanta ranks 23rd against the pass, allowing 244 yards per game. EDGE: Bills.