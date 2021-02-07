Scouting report: Explosive offenses set up potential for big-play Super Bowl

When the Kansas City Chiefs run: This should not have a huge factor on the game. According to Football Outsiders, the Chiefs called a pass play 72% of the time during the first half this season, the highest rate in the NFL. With Patrick Mahomes as quarterback, it’s easy to understand why. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also have an excellent run defense, ranking No. 1 in the league in the regular season by allowing just 80.6 yards per game. Nose tackle Vita Vea is back from a broken leg, which should make a strong group even stronger for Tampa Bay. Chiefs rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire was limited to 37 yards on 11 carries the first time these teams met in Week 12. Edwards-Helaire, returning from an ankle injury, managed just 7 yards on six carries in the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills, with Darrel Williams taking over as the featured back. He finished with 13 carries for 52 yards. One impact of the Chiefs’ running game could come in the second half. If Kansas City takes an early lead, but fails to establish a running game to grind out the clock, it could allow the Buccaneers time to make a comeback. EDGE: Bucs.

When the Chiefs pass: Protection could be an issue for Kansas City. Center Austin Reiter is the only remaining starter from Week 1 after left tackle Eric Fisher tore his Achilles against the Bills. That could help the Buccaneers get to Mahomes with just a four-man rush, which will be their overwhelming preference, because Mahomes destroys teams that blitz. As the Chiefs showed against Buffalo, defending Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce is next to impossible. The Bucs used more zone defense than man in the regular season, which is the best way to defend Hill, but creates a huge problem about what to do with Kelce. In Week 12, he caught all eight of his targets for 82 yards against the Bucs’ zone, according to Football Outsiders. Expect Mahomes to get the ball out of his hands quickly, neutralizing Tampa Bay’s pass rush and allowing his playmakers to, well, make plays. Bucs cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting has three interceptions in the postseason, but he struggled during the regular season and might have a target on his back. EDGE: Chiefs.