Scouting report: Explosive offenses set up potential for big-play Super Bowl

When the Kansas City Chiefs run: This should not have a huge factor on the game. According to Football Outsiders, the Chiefs called a pass play 72% of the time during the first half this season, the highest rate in the NFL. With Patrick Mahomes as quarterback, it’s easy to understand why. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also have an excellent run defense, ranking No. 1 in the league in the regular season by allowing just 80.6 yards per game. Nose tackle Vita Vea is back from a broken leg, which should make a strong group even stronger for Tampa Bay. Chiefs rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire was limited to 37 yards on 11 carries the first time these teams met in Week 12. Edwards-Helaire, returning from an ankle injury, managed just 7 yards on six carries in the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills, with Darrel Williams taking over as the featured back. He finished with 13 carries for 52 yards. One impact of the Chiefs’ running game could come in the second half. If Kansas City takes an early lead, but fails to establish a running game to grind out the clock, it could allow the Buccaneers time to make a comeback. EDGE: Bucs.
When the Chiefs pass: Protection could be an issue for Kansas City. Center Austin Reiter is the only remaining starter from Week 1 after left tackle Eric Fisher tore his Achilles against the Bills. That could help the Buccaneers get to Mahomes with just a four-man rush, which will be their overwhelming preference, because Mahomes destroys teams that blitz. As the Chiefs showed against Buffalo, defending Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce is next to impossible. The Bucs used more zone defense than man in the regular season, which is the best way to defend Hill, but creates a huge problem about what to do with Kelce. In Week 12, he caught all eight of his targets for 82 yards against the Bucs’ zone, according to Football Outsiders. Expect Mahomes to get the ball out of his hands quickly, neutralizing Tampa Bay’s pass rush and allowing his playmakers to, well, make plays. Bucs cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting has three interceptions in the postseason, but he struggled during the regular season and might have a target on his back. EDGE: Chiefs.
When the Bucs run: Tampa Bay has a clear advantage here, with Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II providing a strong one-two punch. Interestingly enough, though, the Bucs have run on first down just 33% of the time in the first half of games this season, including the playoffs, which suggests it might not be as big of a priority as the matchup would suggest. Jones had a 57% success rates on runs this season, according to Football Outsiders, which ranked eighth. The Bucs were great at converting first downs in short-yardage situations, with an 88% conversion rate. Quarterback Tom Brady was a perfect 6 for 6 on sneaks in those situations, an area where he's excelled for a long time. EDGE: Bucs.
When the Bucs pass: The “no risk it, no biscuit” style of vertical passing has led to plenty of big plays for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has scored an NFL-best 145 points outside the red zone and was tied for the second-most plays of 20-plus yards in 2020, with 76. Quarterback Tom Brady had 43 completions and 16 touchdowns on throws that went at least 20-plus yards in the air, but also threw nine interceptions on those passes. One injury to keep an eye on is to Tampa Bay tight end Cameron Brate. The Bucs have been good with Brate and Rob Gronkowski on the field at the same time, but Brate is questionable because of a back injury. EDGE: Bucs.
Special teams: Mecole Hardman muffed a punt that set up a touchdown for the Bills, but the Chiefs’ receiver is still a dangerous return man. He scored a 67-yard touchdown during the regular season on a punt return. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has had a somewhat strange season, missing seven extra points but just three field goals. Butker went 5 for 5 from 50-plus yards, giving the Chiefs the edge should they need a long field goal. Tampa Bay kicker Ryan Succop hasn’t made a field goal longer than 50 yards since 2018. The Chiefs have committed 18 penalties on special teams this season, which is a lot more than Tampa Bay, which had just seven. EDGE: Chiefs.
Coaching: Andy Reid has evolved as a decision-maker, as evidenced by throwing it on fourth-and-1 to clinch a victory against the Browns in the divisional round. Reid probably would not have done that five or 10 years ago. Reid has coached in the NFL for 22 years and his .629 win percentage is the sixth-best among head coaches with at least 20 seasons. He is 25-5 in his career coming off bye weeks in either the regular season or playoffs. Tampa Bay’s Bruce Arians, 68, is the oldest first-time Super Bowl head coach and got his first head coaching job at 61 – the same age Reid was when he won his first Super Bowl last season. EDGE: Chiefs.
Prediction: Chiefs 31, Buccaneers 23.