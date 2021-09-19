Scouting report: Dolphins have upgraded their talent around Tua Tagovailoa

When the Dolphins throw: Second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went 16 of 27 for 202 yards and one touchdown. He directed a pair of touchdown drives that covered at least 75 yards each, but Miami looked overmatched on third down, going just 4 of 11. Tagovailoa does have an impressive collection of receivers, with rookie Jaylen Waddle joining veterans DeVante Parker and Will Fuller V. Fuller, however, won't play against the Bills because of a personal matter. Tight end Mike Gesicki has given the Bills problems in the past. The Bills held Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to 188 passing yards in Week 1. They’ll sign up for that type of effort every week, even if cornerback Levi Wallace had a couple shaky moments. EDGE: Bills.

Special teams: A report card reader said last week’s grade of D- for the Bills was too harsh. Perhaps so, but that’s what happens when a blocked punt provides the other team the winning points. The Bills otherwise played a fine game on special teams, but that type of massive, game-changing error simply can’t happen. Dolphins return man Jakeem Grant returned one punt for 18 yards in Week 1. He’s hurt the Bills in the past with big returns. EDGE: Even.