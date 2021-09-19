Scouting report: Dolphins have upgraded their talent around Tua Tagovailoa

When the Bills run: Devin Singletary had a reasonably productive season opener, gaining 72 yards on 11 carries. Two carries off left guard went for 40 of those yards. The Bills went with Matt Breida over Zack Moss as the No. 2 running back in the opener. Breida, who played for Miami last year, didn’t do much – carrying four times for 4 yards – although a disastrous backward pass on fourth and 1 resulted in a 7-yard loss that hurt his average. Quarterback Josh Allen picked up three first downs rushing against Pittsburgh. The Dolphins gave up 125 yards on the ground in a win over New England in Week 1. The Patriots had success running off right guard, gaining 43 yards on three carries. EDGE: Bills.
When the Bills throw: Allen blamed himself after the loss to the Steelers for not taking what Pittsburgh was giving him. He’ll need to be a quick learner against a Miami secondary that has some talented players, starting with cornerback Xavien Howard. It will be worth the price of admission if Howard matches up with Bills star Stefon Diggs. One area the Bills may look to exploit through the air is a matchup with one of Miami’s linebackers. Jerome Baker ranked 56th out of 58 graded linebackers in Pro Football Focus’ coverage grades in Week 1. That could be a good sign for Bills tight end Dawson Knox or perhaps Singletary out of the backfield. EDGE: Bills.
When the Dolphins run: In Week 1, Miami used backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett for a pair of rushing attempts and some Wildcat formation in an effort to keep the Patriots off balance. That had the feeling of the Dolphins knowing their running game isn’t good enough. Lead running back Myles Gaskin finished with 49 yards on nine carries. Buffalo’s run defense was impressive in Week 1 even without defensive tackle Star Lotulelei. The Bills limited Steelers first-round rookie Najee Harris to 45 yards on 16 carries. EDGE: Bills.
When the Dolphins throw: Second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went 16 of 27 for 202 yards and one touchdown. He directed a pair of touchdown drives that covered at least 75 yards each, but Miami looked overmatched on third down, going just 4 of 11. Tagovailoa does have an impressive collection of receivers, with rookie Jaylen Waddle joining veterans DeVante Parker and Will Fuller V. Fuller, however, won't play against the Bills because of a personal matter. Tight end Mike Gesicki has given the Bills problems in the past. The Bills held Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to 188 passing yards in Week 1. They’ll sign up for that type of effort every week, even if cornerback Levi Wallace had a couple shaky moments. EDGE: Bills.
Special teams: A report card reader said last week’s grade of D- for the Bills was too harsh. Perhaps so, but that’s what happens when a blocked punt provides the other team the winning points. The Bills otherwise played a fine game on special teams, but that type of massive, game-changing error simply can’t happen. Dolphins return man Jakeem Grant returned one punt for 18 yards in Week 1. He’s hurt the Bills in the past with big returns. EDGE: Even.
Coaching: The old saying goes a team with two quarterbacks really has none. It can be tweaked for the Dolphins this year, who are going with Eric Studesville and George Godsey as co-offensive coordinators. That’s an unusual setup. The Bills sent a message at the start of the game against Pittsburgh by going with a five-receiver set. Unfortunately, it didn’t work. The possession lasted just three plays before the team settled for a field goal. That was the start of a tough afternoon for coach Sean McDermott, who was curiously conservative on his first couple fourth-down calls, and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who got too cute twice in short-yardage situations. EDGE: Bills.