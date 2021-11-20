Scouting Report: Colts have allowed most passing TDs in the NFL – can Josh Allen take advantage?

When the Bills run: Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll got the running game going last week by tapping into his creativity. Receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie made big plays on the ground, and that type of thinking will be needed against Indianapolis – particularly with rookie right tackle Spencer Brown not expected to play because he is on the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list. The strength of Indianapolis’ defense is up the middle, where tackle DeForest Buckner and linebacker Darius Leonard are two of the best players in the league at their respective positions. Leonard is listed as questionable with ankle and hand injuries. EDGE: Colts.

When the Bills throw: Play action was Josh Allen’s best friend against the Jets. The Bills’ quarterback went 14 of 17 for 305 yards on play action, according to NFL’s NextGen Stats, which is the second most in a game since 2016. Allen used play action on 57% of his dropbacks, the highest rate in the league this season. Receiver Gabriel Davis, who had three catches for 105 yards in the third quarter against the Jets, provided a big-play element that could carry over into Sunday’s game. The Colts have given up 23 passing touchdowns in their first 10 games, which is the most in the NFL. EDGE: Bills.

