Scouting Report: Colts have allowed most passing TDs in the NFL – can Josh Allen take advantage?

When the Bills run: Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll got the running game going last week by tapping into his creativity. Receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie made big plays on the ground, and that type of thinking will be needed against Indianapolis – particularly with rookie right tackle Spencer Brown not expected to play because he is on the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list. The strength of Indianapolis’ defense is up the middle, where tackle DeForest Buckner and linebacker Darius Leonard are two of the best players in the league at their respective positions. Leonard is listed as questionable with ankle and hand injuries. EDGE: Colts.
When the Bills throw: Play action was Josh Allen’s best friend against the Jets. The Bills’ quarterback went 14 of 17 for 305 yards on play action, according to NFL’s NextGen Stats, which is the second most in a game since 2016. Allen used play action on 57% of his dropbacks, the highest rate in the league this season. Receiver Gabriel Davis, who had three catches for 105 yards in the third quarter against the Jets, provided a big-play element that could carry over into Sunday’s game. The Colts have given up 23 passing touchdowns in their first 10 games, which is the most in the NFL. EDGE: Bills.
When the Colts run: Second-year running back Jonathan Taylor has blossomed into one of the best players in the NFL at his position. He is tied for the league lead in the rushing yards with injured Titans star Derrick Henry at 937, and Taylor’s 5.8 yards per carry average is second in the league. At 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash, he’s got the speed to pull away from defenders in the open field. “That guy runs hard,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said of Taylor. “Probably the hardest runner we’ve seen all season. Breaks a lot of tackles.” EDGE: Colts.
When the Colts throw: Quarterback Carson Wentz has a reputation for making risky plays, but he’s actually taken care of the ball well this season. Wentz has thrown just three interceptions, compared to 17 touchdowns. His top target is second-year receiver Michael Pittman, who has 21 catches for 331 yards on third down, helping the Colts move the chains. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him get the Tre’Davious White treatment. The Bills’ pass defense has given up just six touchdown passes and has 15 interceptions – both totals lead the league. EDGE: Bills.
Special teams: The Bills have to be careful here. The Colts got a touchdown last week against Jacksonville when linebacker Zaire Franklin blocked a punt, which was recovered by E.J. Speed and returned for a touchdown. Speed was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Getting punts off in a timely manner has been an issue at times for Bills punter Matt Haack. Colts kicker Mike Badgley is 7 for 7 on field goals and 19 for 19 on extra points since taking over for the injured Rodrgio Blankenship after Week 6. EDGE: Colts.
Coaching: Colts coach Frank Reich has taken more scrutiny this season than any other in his four years on the job. Indianapolis blew a pair of games in October in which they led by double digits, and Reich has been very critical of the job he’s done. He knows his team is entering a make-or-break stretch with games against the Bills and Buccaneers the next two weeks. That makes Indianapolis a dangerous team. EDGE: Bills.