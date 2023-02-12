When the Eagles run: No team has been better at running the ball since Week 11 than Philadelphia. In fact, the Eagles are doing this historically well since that time. According to analytics website Football Outsiders, Philadelphia has a DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) of 30.0% since Week 11, not including the two games starting quarterback Jalen Hurts missed because of injury. Project that over a full season, and that DVOA would be the second-highest ever recorded by a rushing attack, trailing only the 2000 St. Louis Rams. Hurts’ rushing ability – he had 13 touchdowns on the ground – is a big part of the Eagles’ success, but it’s not the only thing that makes it go. Miles Sanders is a bona fide No. 1 running back, gaining 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns on 259 carries in the regular season. Running behind one of the league’s best offensive lines, Sanders averages 3.0 yards before first contact – which ranked fifth in the league. He has the ability to get into the second level to create explosive plays. EDGE: Eagles.

When the Eagles pass: Hurts made massive strides in this area in 2022. After avoiding the middle of the field much of last season, he attacked that area this year, ranking third in Football Outsiders’ defense-adjusted yards above replacement (DYAR) on short middle passes (defined as those that travel less than 15 yards through the air). The Chiefs, meanwhile, struggled to defend that part of the field, ranking 30th by allowing a 36.1% DVOA. Teams had success throwing at Kansas City linebacker Nick Bolton, so that could be a matchup advantage for Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown finished fifth in the league in yards after catch, with 548, so if the Chiefs blitz Hurts, one way to combat that would be to look for Brown over the middle. Kansas City’s L’Jarius Sneed has positional flexibility, playing 486 snaps in the slot this season. From there, he can be utilized as a blitzer, or a trusted tackler. He had 3.5 sacks, 14 quarterback pressures, three interceptions and 11 passes defensed. EDGE: Eagles.

When the Chiefs run: Kansas City runs the ball in the first half of games just 28% of the time, which is the lowest rate in the league. That makes sense when you have Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. That’s not to say the Chiefs can’t run it, however. Rookie Isaiah Pacheco runs angry. He gained 127 rushing yards over expectation this season, according to NFL’s Next Gen Stats, which ranked 20th in the league. That number easily could have been higher with more carries. The seventh-round draft pick finished the year with 830 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Mahomes showed at the end of the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals he can make plays with his feet, reaching a top speed of 18.14 mph, according to Next Gen Stats, on the crucial third-and-4 scramble that got his team into position for the game-winning field goal. The Eagles’ run defense got better as the season went on, in part because of the additions of defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph. EDGE: Eagles.

When the Chiefs pass: Let’s call it like it is: Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL. Make that the best player. Fresh off his second MVP award, Mahomes will look for a second Super Bowl title. Despite playing with a high-ankle sprain against the Bengals, Mahomes was a perfect 6 for 6 on throws on the run, throws from outside the tackle box and on extended dropbacks against Cincinnati, according to Next Gen Stats. That goes to show the injury didn’t impact him all that much, and with two weeks to prepare, don’t expect it to be much of a factor Sunday night. The line play here will be fascinating. The Chiefs led the NFL in ESPN’s pass-block win rate, while the Eagles had the league’s best pass-rush win rate. Philadelphia’s 11.2% sack rate was the highest in the NFL since the 2000 New Orleans Saints, according to Football Outsiders. Four Eagles – edge rushers Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham, along with defensive tackle Javon Hargrave -- had at least 10 sacks. EDGE: Chiefs.

Special teams: Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend was named a first-team All-Pro this season. He led the NFL in net punting average (45.6 yards per attempt) and finished second in gross average (50.4 yards) – both of which were franchise records. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker dealt with an ankle injury early in the season, and the end result was a down year. He made just 18 of 24 field goals, although he did hit a 62-yarder that was the longest in the league. Butker has made plenty of big kicks in his career, including to beat the Bengals two weeks ago. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott was an impressive 5 of 6 on field goals of 50-plus yards. The Chiefs run hot and cold on special teams. As good as Townsend has been, the team ranked 24th in punt returns, 30th in kick returns and, because of Butker’s injury, 32nd in placekicking. The Eagles, meanwhile, were mediocre, ranking between ninth and 23rd in the five areas of special teams measured by Football Outsiders. EDGE: Eagles.

Coaching: Jamestown’s Nick Sirianni has proved to be an excellent hire by Philadelphia. Sirianni is a favorite of the analytics community because of his aggressiveness. According to Football Outsiders, he had an Aggressiveness Index of 1.57 this year, which meant he was 57% more likely to go for it than the average coach would have in similar situations. The 41-year-old brings an unmistakable edge to the sideline – and his team appreciates the passion from its head coach. Chiefs coach Andy Reid is close to unbeatable with extra time to prepare. Following a bye week, Reid’s teams are 28-4 in his career. His ability to draw up game plans ranks with the best head coaches of all time. When Reid took over the Chiefs in 2013, he let Sirianni go as an assistant. Time heals all wounds, but you have to think Sirianni hasn’t entirely forgotten that. EDGE: Chiefs.

Prediction: Eagles 27-24.