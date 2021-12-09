Scouting Report: Buccaneers will be tempted to challenge Bills' reeling run defense

When the Bills run: In two words, do not. The Buccaneers’ run defense is nasty, ranking second in yards allowed per game (84.3) and eighth in yards per attempt (4.06). Tampa Bay’s run defense is led by space-eating nose tackle Vita Vea. If the Bills simply turn around and hand the ball to either Devin Singletary or Zack Moss, it’s not going to work. Last week, the Patriots held the Bills to minus-14 rushing yards over expected on runs between the tackles, the Bills’ worst total of the season, according to NFL’s Next Gen Stats. That’s an indictment of both the offensive line and the running backs. EDGE: Buccaneers.

When the Bills throw: The Buccaneers have started eight different cornerbacks this season because of injuries, so not surprisingly, teams have made plays against them through the air. Tampa Bay ranks 20th in the league in passing yards against per game (248.4), but sixth on yards allowed per play (6.24). Allen connected with Gabriel Davis for a 14-yard touchdown on a post route last week. According to Next Gen Stats, Allen loves that route. He’s gone 19 of 23 for 461 yards and six touchdowns when throwing it, a perfect passer rating of 158.3. EDGE: Bills.