Scouting Report: Buccaneers will be tempted to challenge Bills' reeling run defense

When the Bills run: In two words, do not. The Buccaneers’ run defense is nasty, ranking second in yards allowed per game (84.3) and eighth in yards per attempt (4.06). Tampa Bay’s run defense is led by space-eating nose tackle Vita Vea. If the Bills simply turn around and hand the ball to either Devin Singletary or Zack Moss, it’s not going to work. Last week, the Patriots held the Bills to minus-14 rushing yards over expected on runs between the tackles, the Bills’ worst total of the season, according to NFL’s Next Gen Stats. That’s an indictment of both the offensive line and the running backs. EDGE: Buccaneers.
When the Bills throw: The Buccaneers have started eight different cornerbacks this season because of injuries, so not surprisingly, teams have made plays against them through the air. Tampa Bay ranks 20th in the league in passing yards against per game (248.4), but sixth on yards allowed per play (6.24). Allen connected with Gabriel Davis for a 14-yard touchdown on a post route last week. According to Next Gen Stats, Allen loves that route. He’s gone 19 of 23 for 461 yards and six touchdowns when throwing it, a perfect passer rating of 158.3. EDGE: Bills.
When the Buccaneers run: Dating back to last season, Tampa Bay’s Leonard Fournette has 1,515 all-purpose yards and 13 total touchdowns in the past 16 games. He has 665 yards on 152 carries this season, with seven rushing touchdowns. The Patriots rushed 46 times last week against the Bills, matching the total the Colts had in Week 11. That represents two of the five highest carries by a team in the league this season for a single game. The Bucs’ season high for rushing attempts in 31, and they average 22 a game, but they may be tempted to try and run more after watching the Patriots tell the Bills they were going to run, and still gain 222 yards doing it. EDGE: Buccaneers.
When the Buccaneers throw: Now we’ll see what life is like without Tre’Davious White. His absence wasn’t really felt against New England, because all the Patriots did was run. That won’t be true against Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, who leads the league in passing yards (3,771) and touchdowns (34). The Bills have faced just one team in the top 10 in passing offense (the Chiefs), and eight of their 16 interceptions this season have come against backup quarterbacks Davis Mills and Mike White. Brady will not have receiver Antonio Brown, who is serving a suspension, but tight end Rob Gronkowski and receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans will stress the Bills’ secondary. Fournette has 28 catches over the past four games, so the Bills will have to pay attention to him. EDGE: Buccaneers.
Special teams: The Buccaneers rank 31st in kickoff coverage, allowing an average return of 27.4 yards. That could be a reason to activate either Isaiah McKenzie or Marquez Stevenson this week – as a big play on special teams could greatly help the Bills’ chances. Bucs kicker Ryan Succop does not have a strong leg – his only field goal attempt from 50-plus yards this season was no good. EDGE: Bills.
Coaching: It’s tempting to shrug off last week’s loss to the Patriots as a weather-related fluke, but doing so ignores that the Bills continue to lose games for the same reasons. That’s on the coaches. Sean McDermott may want to borrow Bucs coach Bruce Arians’ notes. Tampa Bay started last season 7-5, then didn’t lose another game all season on the way to a Super Bowl. EDGE: Buccaneers.