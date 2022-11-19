Scouting Report: Browns' secondary provides a chance for a 'get right' game for Bills QB Josh Allen

When the Bills run: The Browns are giving up 131.1 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 23rd in the NFL. There should be some opportunities for Devin Singletary and James Cook to make some plays. Analytics say the Browns’ run defense is even worse than their raw ranking. Football Outsiders ranks Cleveland’s run defense dead last in the NFL. About the only place the Browns’ run defense is decent is straight up the middle. When teams get to the edges on either side, Cleveland ranks in the bottom quarter of the league across the board. EDGE: Bills.

When the Bills throw: The Browns rank 25th in passing defense DVOA inside the red zone, according to Football Outsiders, and do not have an interception there. Given the issues Bills quarterback Josh Allen has had turning the ball over lately, that’s good news. Allen needs a clean game to get back on track. Moving this game indoors is good for the Bills. Allen has a 6-1 record and a 15-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio in games played in a dome, with a 119.2 passer rating and five rushing touchdowns. When targeting Stefon Diggs, Allen has a 127.7 passer rating, according to NFL’s Next Gen Stats, which ranks second in the league. With two touchdowns, Allen can surpass Cam Newton’s 160 total touchdowns, which ranks second in NFL history over a player’s first five seasons. Hall of Fame Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino holds the record with 171. Allen leads the NFL with 3,209 combined rushing and passing yards this season. He can join Peyton Manning (3,545 yards) and Andrew Luck (3,532) as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 3,500 combined passing and rushing yards in his team’s first 10 games of a season. EDGE: Bills.

When the Browns run: It’s a bad week to be missing middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who is out for the Bills because of a groin injury. Browns running back Nick Chubb is fourth in the NFL at his position in yards per carry (5.7) and leads the league in rushing touchdowns (11). “Turn the tape on and you're impressed,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “You watch people get population to the ball and then all of a sudden he comes out of it and it's an explosive run for another 20-30 yards. So, I mean, he's as good as there is in the league.” With at least 46 rushing yards against the Bills, Chubb would become the third player in NFL history with at least 950 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in each of his first five career seasons, joining Adrian Peterson and Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson. Edmunds will likely be replaced in the lineup by Tyrel Dodson. EDGE: Browns.

When the Browns pass: Jacoby Brissett has started all season for the Browns while Deshaun Watson is suspended. Brissett has completed 63.8% of his passes for 2,074 yards, with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. Cleveland’s No. 1 receiver is Amari Cooper, who has 42 catches for 585 yards and five touchdowns. The banged-up Bills secondary might get safety Jordan Poyer back. He’s questionable for the game. That would be a help against the run and pass. Browns tight end David Njoku has 34 catches for 418 yards and one touchdown. He’s missed the past two games with a high ankle sprain, but there is optimism in Cleveland he’ll be able to return this week. Bills edge rusher Von Miller leads the AFC with five sacks in the second half of games. With one sack, Miller will become the first Bill with nine-plus sacks since Jordan Phillips in 2019. Miller is also two sacks away from tying Dwight Freeney for 18th on the all-time list (125.5). EDGE: Bills.

Special teams: Look out for Nyheim Hines in this one. The Bills’ new punt returner has done a nice job in two games, and now goes up against a Cleveland punt-return unit that is allowing an NFL-worst 16.0 yards per return. Former Bills punter Corey Bojorquez is Cleveland’s punter. His net average is just 38.6 yards. That’s a big reason why the Browns rank No. 20 in Football Outsiders’ special teams DVOA. The Bills, meanwhile, continue to have a top-10 special teams unit, ranking eighth. The Bills lead the NFL in kickoff yards against and are No. 2 in punting yards allowed per return, at 17.9 and 4.4, respectively. Punter Sam Martin continues to have a strong first season with the Bills. He’s averaging 43.1 net yards per punt, and has placed six punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Duke Johnson, who was a surprise callup to the active roster last week, returned seven kickoffs. That’s more than any other player has returned all season for the team. EDGE: Bills.

Coaching: Browns coach Kevin Stefanski’s public defending of Watson was fairly gross. The entire situation surrounding Watson was a great example of how talent trumps everything in the NFL – even the most reprehensible characters. Even without Watson, the Browns have underachieved. Stefanski has done a fairly good job with the offense, but defensive coordinator Joe Woods looks as if he’ll be replaced in the offseason. Each of the Bills’ three losses this season has been by three points or less. The three teams that have defeated Buffalo have a combined record of 21-7 (Minnesota is 8-1, Miami is 7-3 and the Jets are 6-3). McDermott has done a good job in the past preparing his team during times of uncertainty. This week falls into that category. EDGE: Bills.

Prediction: Bills 30, Browns 20