Scouting Report: Bills will have to contain Bears quarterback Justin Fields' explosive running ability

When the Bills run: With wind gusts expected to top 40 mph, running the ball could take on a greater importance for both teams. For comparison, that’s the wind speed from last year’s game against the Patriots in Orchard Park. Bills running back Devin Singletary has gained at least 50 yards from scrimmage in every road game this season. Bills quarterback Josh Allen leads the team with 705 rushing yards on 109 carries. Allen gained 77 yards on the ground last week in the victory against Miami. The loss of center Mitch Morse is big, especially as the Bills try to establish a running game. It’s expected that Ryan Bates will take Morse’s spot at center, with either Greg Van Roten or Ike Boettger stepping in a right guard. Chicago linebacker Nicholas Morrow has a career-high 95 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss. EDGE: Bills.

PlayAction: Alternate call sheets are ready if Bills' Ken Dorsey needs them Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said he again will have a second play-call sheet ready in case of horrible weather conditions this week in Chicago.

When the Bills pass: Fresh off another AFC Offensive Player of the Week award, Allen will play against the Bears for the first time in his NFL career – the last team Allen has yet to face. Allen is 15-5 in 20 career starts against NFC teams, throwing for 5,103 yards, 51 touchdowns and a 96.9 passer rating while also rushing for 799 yards and 14 touchdowns. Some fun Next Gen Stats from the NFL on Allen’s touchdown pass last week to James Cook at the end of the first half. It took Allen 7.17 seconds to throw and he hit a top speed of 14.71 mph while scrambling. The completion probability was just 36.4%. Allen was 4 for 4 for 46 yards and two touchdowns on plays he was moving faster than 8 mph, which Next Gen refers to as "on the run." Since the start of the 2020 season, Allen has thrown 27 touchdowns on the run, one more than Patrick Mahomes for the NFL lead. The Bears’ pass rush is very weak. Defensive tack Jaquan Brisker leads the team with three sacks. EDGE: Bills.

When the Bears run: Bears quarterback Justin Fields has rushed for exactly 1,000 yards this season, joining Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to reach that number. Fields has rushed for at least 50 yards in eight consecutive games, and if he can do it against the Bills, will tie Jackson’s NFL record of nine in a row by a quarterback. The Bills will have to be disciplined in their rushing lanes. Last week against Philadelphia, Fields had less than a 1% chance of converting a first down when he scrambled on a second-and-27 play, according to Next Gen Stats, but did so with a 39-yard gain. The play increased Chicago’s win probability by 7%, so that’s the type of impact Fields can make on the ground. The Bears rank No. 1 in the NFL in rushing, and it’s not just Fields. David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, who was activated off injured reserve this week and is expected to play, also present formidable challenges. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Bills sprinkle in some base, 4-3 defense with linebacker A.J. Klein replacing nickel cornerback Taron Johnson if the Bears start out strong on the ground. EDGE: Bears.

When the Bears pass: As colleague Mark Gaughan pointed out in his must-read weekly column, PlayAction, the Bears lead the NFL in percentage of passes that are screens, at 22%. That figures to continue against the Bills, who have trouble tackling, especially on a windy day. The Bears do like to throw it deep, but that could be a challenge in the wind. Chicago needs to get Fields better weapons in the offseason. Bears tight end Cole Kmet has a career-high five touchdown catches. He led the Bears with four receptions last week. Is this the week rookie Kaiir Elam takes over for Dane Jackson as the starter opposite Tre’Davious White? It feels like that move is coming soon. EDGE: Bills.

Special teams: The Bills made one massive screwup last week on special teams when Cam Lewis took a roughing the kicker penalty against the Dolphins, giving Miami a first down on what ended up being a touchdown drive. That was inexcusable. The Bills were otherwise solid again on special teams. Punter Sam Martin and kicker Tyler Bass have proved they can handle the elements. So, too, has long snapper Reid Ferguson, for that matter. Gunners Taiwan Jones and Siran Neal continue to make big plays in coverage. The Bears have given up one kick return for a touchdown. EDGE: Bills.

Coaching: The Bills have a chance to clinch their third straight AFC East title, something the team hasn’t done since 1988-91. They also control their own destiny for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs – win out, and it belongs to them – which has to be the goal. Leaving a day earlier than planned is just another piece of adversity this season – something the Bills have had to deal with a bunch. It’s a homecoming of sorts for defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who played on the Bears’ 1985 Super Bowl team. It’s somewhat baffling it took the Bears as long as it did to decide running Fields would be the best way to move the ball offensively. EDGE: Bills.

Prediction: Bills 24, Bears 10.