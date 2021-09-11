Scouting Report: Bills, Steelers have two of the league's best four-receiver sets

When the Steelers run: Pittsburgh ranked dead last in the league in yards per carry and yards per game. Not surprisingly, then, the front office invested the 24th overall pick in Alabama running back Najee Harris, a patient runner who has drawn some comparisons to former Steelers star Le’Veon Bell. Harris figures to dominate the touches in the Pittsburgh backfield. Buffalo’s run defense was hoping to get defensive tackle Star Lotulelei back after he opted out of last season because of Covid-19 concerns, but that return will be delayed at least a week after Lotulelei was ruled out with a calf injury. EDGE: Steelers.

When the Steelers pass: The Bills hope their rebuilt pass rush can get more heat on the opposing quarterback, but it won’t be easy against the Steelers. Last year, Pittsburgh gave up a league-low 14 sacks. The Steelers’ scheme calls for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who has very limited mobility, to get the ball out of his hands quickly. One area the Bills might try to exploit – the Steelers have just one starter returning on the offensive line, and he’s playing a new position. The Steelers also have a strong group of wide receivers, starting with JuJu Smith-Schuster in the slot and continuing to Chase Claypool, James Washington and Diontae Johnson outside. EDGE: Steelers.