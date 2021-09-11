Scouting Report: Bills, Steelers have two of the league's best four-receiver sets

When the Buffalo Bills run: A full training camp and preseason did little to provide much clarity on who will serve as the Bills’ lead back. A safe bet is to expect both Devin Singletary and Zack Moss to get a fair amount of work. The good news is, both looked good in the preseason, providing hope that a running game that sputtered at times last year will achieve more consistency. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ run defense expects a boost from linebacker Devin Bush, who played just five games last year because of a knee injury. EDGE: Bills.
When the Bills pass: Quarterback Josh Allen and Co. came out flying in their only preseason appearance, as Allen opened the game against the Green Bay Packers with five completions to five different receivers. That’s just a taste of the talent Allen has across the board. Buffalo’s four-wide receiver set, assuming veteran Emmanuel Sanders is able to suit up with a foot injury, can make a strong case as being the best in the NFL. Up front, Bills tackles Dion Dawkins and Daryl Williams will have their hands full with Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, who signed a massive contract extension Friday and is on the very short list of top defensive players in the league. The Steelers’ defense held opposing passers to a passer rating of 76.7 last year, which was the lowest in the NFL. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is the player to watch in the secondary. EDGE: Bills.
When the Steelers run: Pittsburgh ranked dead last in the league in yards per carry and yards per game. Not surprisingly, then, the front office invested the 24th overall pick in Alabama running back Najee Harris, a patient runner who has drawn some comparisons to former Steelers star Le’Veon Bell. Harris figures to dominate the touches in the Pittsburgh backfield. Buffalo’s run defense was hoping to get defensive tackle Star Lotulelei back after he opted out of last season because of Covid-19 concerns, but that return will be delayed at least a week after Lotulelei was ruled out with a calf injury. EDGE: Steelers.
When the Steelers pass: The Bills hope their rebuilt pass rush can get more heat on the opposing quarterback, but it won’t be easy against the Steelers. Last year, Pittsburgh gave up a league-low 14 sacks. The Steelers’ scheme calls for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who has very limited mobility, to get the ball out of his hands quickly. One area the Bills might try to exploit – the Steelers have just one starter returning on the offensive line, and he’s playing a new position. The Steelers also have a strong group of wide receivers, starting with JuJu Smith-Schuster in the slot and continuing to Chase Claypool, James Washington and Diontae Johnson outside. EDGE: Steelers.
Special teams: The Bills ranked fourth overall in Football Outsiders’ special teams rankings for 2020 and eighth overall in the annual Rick Gosselin special teams rankings. They were top five by one measure or another in all four of the primary kicking units. Buffalo was first in kickoff return average, fourth in punt return average, third in kickoff return average allowed and fifth in net punting average. Somewhat surprisingly, the team also returns most of its primary contributors on special teams – a rarity in the NFL. One notable change is at punter, where Matt Haack takes over for the departed Corey Bojorquez. EDGE: Bills.
Coaching: The Steelers made big changes to their coaching staff, even after a 12-4 regular season a year ago, promoting Matt Canada from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator, replacing Randy Fichtner. Pittsburgh also promoted Adrian Klemm from assistant offensive line coach to offensive line coach. The Bills don’t have to deal with any of that kind of turnover. EDGE: Bills.
Prediction: Bills 35, Steelers 20