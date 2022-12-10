Scouting Report: Bills' running game has been picking up steam lately

When the Bills run: If it feels as if the Bills have been more dedicated to the run lately, you’re right: In the past four games, the Bills have their three highest rushing totals of the season. That includes last week’s game against New England, when they ran the ball a season-high 37 times. That balance is something that will benefit the entire offense. Devin Singletary and rookie James Cook had nearly a 50-50 split in snaps against the Patriots. Cook responded with 105 yards from scrimmage. Quarterback Josh Allen rushed for 86 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first meeting against the Jets. The Bills used two running backs on the same play on 13 plays against the Patriots, 12 of which were with Cook and Nyheim Hines in the backfield. Hines went in motion on most of those snaps. He’s going to need to get the ball soon on that type of play to make opposing defenses respect the threat. Hines’ four carries this year have gone for a loss of 8 yards. EDGE: Bills.

When the Bills pass: The play is never over with Allen at quarterback. Some fun numbers on his incredible touchdown throw to Gabe Davis against New England in Week 13, courtesy of the NFL’s Next Gen Stats: Allen was just 0.3 yards from the sideline when he released the ball – the second-closest to the sideline on a completion since 2016. Since that time, there have been four completions with a release within a yard from the sideline. All have come from Allen. Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner is the frontrunner for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Davis and Dawson Knox combined for just five catches for 58 yards in the first game. They’ll need to double those numbers in the rematch. EDGE: Bills.

When the Jets run: Zonvan “Bam” Knight led the Jets with 15 carries for 90 yards in Week 13. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Knight hit 19.94 mph on a 48-yard gain in the fourth quarter, the top speed for any running back in Week 14. The Jets torched the Bills for 174 yards on the ground in the first meeting, led by Michael Carter’s 76 yards on 12 carries. The Jets are not a good third-down team, so the Bills’ defense will need to be stout on first and second down to force New York into obvious passing situations. The availability of linebacker Matt Milano will be huge for the Bills when it comes to stopping the run. He missed the first meeting, and is questionable for Sunday’s game because of a knee injury. Milano was able to practice on a limited basis Friday. If he can’t play, veteran A.J. Klein figures to step in. That’s an upgrade from the first game, when rookie Terrel Bernard was overmatched. EDGE: Even.

When the Jets pass: The Jets have made a quarterback change since the first meeting, benching Zach Wilson in favor of Mike White. White threw for 369 yards last week, but it took him 57 passes to do it. He did not throw any touchdowns and was intercepted twice, finishing with a quarterback rating of 59.8 that was the fourth-lowest of the week. The Bills intercepted White four times last season when he started against them in New York. The Bills will have safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Tre’Davious White for the rematch, which is big because rookie receiver Garrett Wilson hurt them in the first meeting and has been on a tear recently. Wilson has 257 receiving yards the past two weeks, the most in the NFL over that time. Wilson is one of the NFL’s biggest yards-after-catch threats, which he showed last week on a 60-yard catch that, according to NFL’s Next Gen Stats, was expected to gain just 5 yards. Wilson has also made some remarkable catches, including one last week that had a 19.3% completion probability – the most improbable catch of Week 13. EDGE: Bills.

Special teams: The Bills continue to rank third in Football Outsiders’ special teams DVOA. First-year coordinator Matthew Smiley has quietly done a great job all season. Both teams have a quality kicker and punter. Jets punter Braden Mann is averaging 41.5 net yards per attempt, while kicker Greg Zuerlein has a huge leg, converting 6 of 8 field goals of 50-plus yards. The Bills’ coverage units, which have been great all year, will have their hands full with Jets returner Braxton Berrios, who is averaging 12.4 yards per attempt on punt returns. Hines is averaging 10.5 yards per return for the Bills. Hines has also taken over the job as the primary kick returner in recent weeks. EDGE: Bills.

Coaching: The loss of Von Miller will challenge Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to get creative with his pressure packages. Ideally, the four-man pass rush will still get home, but if that’s not working, Frazier will need to make the proper in-game adjustments. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was outclassed in the first meeting against Robert Saleh’s defense. This will be Dorsey’s first time seeing an opponent for a second time in the season. Bills coach Sean McDermott deserves credit for navigating his team through a stretch of three games in 12 days with all wins. Now, he’ll need to keep the team focused after losing such an important player. EDGE: Bills.

Prediction: Bills 30, Jets 20.