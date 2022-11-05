Scouting Report: Bills' run game has quietly improved, but faces a big test against Jets

When the Bills run: Quietly, the Bills have run the ball better over the past month. According to TruMedia, the Bills ranked last in designed run rate from Weeks 1-4 at just 26.9%. From Weeks 5-8, that went up marginally to 32.8%, which ranks 26th in the league. However, the rush success rate – again calculated by TruMedia – jumped considerably, from 35.5%, which was 26th in the NFL from Weeks 1-4, all the way up to 53.2%, which is tied for the league lead from Weeks 5-8. As with the blame when the run game is struggling, the credit can also be shared. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has given defenses plenty to game plan for with how he uses fullback Reggie Gilliam, offensive lineman Bobby Hart as an extra blocker and two tight end sets. Running against the Jets will be a challenge. New York ranks second in the league in yards allowed per rush at just 3.84 yards. Quinnen Williams has been New York’s best run defender. EDGE: Jets.

When the Bills throw: Here is a good example of how difficult Josh Allen is to defend: According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Allen was pressured on 40.7% of his dropbacks against the Packers in Week 8, the third-highest rate in a game in his career. Still, Allen had an 88 Next Gen Stats score, and completed 6 of 9 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns while under pressure. In other words, good luck figuring out how to defend him. Even with heat around him, Allen was going deep against the Packers, as evidenced by his 13.1 average intended air yards, the longest in the league in Week 8, per Next Gen Stats. The Bills surely would like to see a wide receiver consistently establish himself opposite Stefon Diggs, who has 55 catches this season. Every other receiver on the roster has combined for 54 catches. If Diggs can reach 100 yards and score a touchdown against the Jets, he’ll become the first player since his former teammate with the Vikings, Adam Thielen, to have four straight games reaching those statistical milestones. Thielen last did it in 2018. It will be fun to watch if the Jets put rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner on Diggs. Gardner is tied for the NFL with 12 passes defensed and is the midseason favorite to win the defensive rookie of the year award. EDGE: Bills.

Eric Wood offers personal development advice in new book 'Tackle What's Next' This is not your typical book from a former NFL star. It’s not an autobiography. Wood lays out a detailed process for the average person on how to set goals, attack them and achieve them with the discipline and positive mindset of a high-achieving NFL athlete.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

When the Jets run: The loss of rookie running back Breece Hall to a torn ACL in Week 7 was a killer for New York. Hall had been dynamic, with 80 carries for 463 yards and four touchdowns. In response, the Jets traded for former Jaguars running back James Robinson, but it was tough sledding for him last week against New England, as he had just 17 yards on five carries. Michael Carter figures to get the bulk of the work at running back for New York. He has 254 yards on 73 carries this season. Buffalo’s run defense got shredded last week against Green Bay, but that may not tell the whole story, as the Bills were content in the second half to allow some of those rushing yards in exchange for time ticking off the clock. EDGE: Bills.

When the Jets throw: You might think, based on Zach Wilson throwing for a career-high 355 yards last week against the Patriots, that the Jets’ second-year quarterback is playing well. You would be mistaken. Wilson has been brutal much of this year, including his three interceptions against the Patriots. The Jets are 5-3 in spite of him, not because of him. Wilson has crumbled under pressure, and that’s bad news against a Bills defensive line that has specialized in generating a strong rush with just four defenders. Wilson’s top target is rookie receiver Garrett Wilson, who has 34 catches for 429 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Believe it or not, with Tre’Davious White on the verge of returning, cornerback may suddenly be the deepest position on the team. EDGE: Bills.

Special teams: One big area to watch Sunday is whether newly acquired running back Nyheim Hines take over as the team’s primary punt returner from Khalil Shakir. If so, that could free up Shakir to play some more on offense. Hines is averaging a strong 10.1 yards per punt return this season. Both teams rank inside Football Outsiders’ top 10 in special teams rankings, with the Bills at No. 5 and the Jets at No. 10. Rookie Baylon Spector has quietly had a solid season on special teams for the Bills, carrying a Pro Football Focus grade of 80.1. That’s tied for 45th in the NFL. EDGE: Bills.

Coaching: Give Jets coach Robert Saleh credit: Just about nobody would have projected his team to be 5-3 through the first eight games of the season. Saleh has his defense playing at a high level and his team has bought in. That said, his track record against Allen is not good. The back half of the Bills’ scheduled is loaded with division games, and Sean McDermott knows their importance. Especially after losing to Miami in Week 3, you can anticipate the Bills being good and prepared for this game. EDGE: Bills.

Prediction: Bills 35, Jets 13.