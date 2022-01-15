Scouting Report: Bills' resurgent run game gives Patriots something else to think about

When the Patriots run: The Bills have sold out to stop the run in both games against New England. It hasn’t worked either time. Despite putting eight or more defenders in the box about 70% of the time, the Patriots ran for 222 yards in the first game – even when everyone knew they were going to run – and 149 in the rematch. Patriots running back Damien Harris has been dealing with a hamstring injury, so he may not be 100%. The Bills allowed 12 runs of 20-plus yards in the regular season, which ranked as ninth most in the league. EDGE: Patriots.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

When the Patriots throw: It makes sense that the Bills would challenge Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones to beat them through the air. Jones hasn’t had a lot of success on intermediate and deep throws, particularly to the boundary. He should be helped by having Nelson Agholor, who missed the Week 16 game with a concussion, back in the lineup. Look for New England to also try and involve tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith more than they have been against the Bills this season. Those two combined for just one catch for 9 yards in Week 16. Will the Patriots take the shackles off Jones, particularly if the Bills sell out to stop the run? It’s one of the many interesting story lines in this game. EDGE: Bills.