Scouting Report: Bills' rebuilt pass rush will look to carry momentum into much-hyped home opener

When the Bills run: There could be some opportunities here. The Titans gave up a whopping 238 rushing yards in Week 1, the most in the NFL. That included 164 to the Giants’ Saquan Barkley. The Bills don’t have anyone as dynamic as Barkley, but Devin Singletary averaged 6.0 yards per carry on his eight attempts against the Rams. Ball security needs to be a priority this week. Zack Moss and James Cook each lost a fumble against the Rams, and Singletary has had issues with fumbles in his career (10 fumbles on 612 career touches, which is third most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2019). EDGE: Bills.

When the Bills throw: Tennessee’s pass rush was strong in Week 1, registering five sacks, eight quarterback hits and two forced fumbles. Josh Allen, however, will be tougher to get to than the Giants' Daniel Jones. Allen is a better scrambler, and showed against the Rams he can get the ball out of his hands quickly when needed. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Allen needed just 2.47 seconds on average to throw in Week 1, tied for the fastest in the league (with Detroit’s Jared Goff) and the second-quickest time of his career. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who made the game-winning tackle last year when these two teams met, will be a challenge for Bills guard Ryan Bates, who struggled in Week 1. Bates allowed four pressures, including a sack, against the Rams, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus. Simmons, meanwhile, had six total pressures and two sacks. EDGE: Bills.

When the Titans run: Maybe Bills coach Sean McDermott can call up his former offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, for some tips on defending Titans running back Derrick Henry. The Giants, now coached by Daboll, held Henry to 82 yards on 21 carries (he had a couple of runs called back because of holding penalties). That’s a solid afternoon for most running backs, but pedestrian by Henry’s lofty standards. Last season, Henry torched the Bills for 143 yards on 20 carries in Tennessee’s win. The Bills rebuilt their run defense in the offseason largely for this exact challenge. According to Inside Edge, the Bills stuffed six of Los Angeles’ 19 rushing attempts in the season opener, 32%, which ranked second best in the NFL. EDGE: Titans.

Derrick Henry is worth price of admission. The Bills owe him some payback. The Tennessee Titans come to town led by their star running back, a generational talent, someone who’s worth the price of admission all by himself, a player who fans 30 years from now will say, "I saw that guy play live."

When the Titans throw: The Titans protected quarterback Ryan Tannehill well, giving up just one sack. Rookie right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere didn’t allow a single pressure on 39 pass-blocking snaps, providing a good answer for what was a big offseason question for Tennessee. The Bills sacked Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford seven times, and didn’t need a single blitz to do it in the season opener. According to Next Gen Stats, Buffalo’s seven sacks with four or fewer pass rushers is tied for fourth most in a game since 2016. There have been just three games in which a defense did not blitz, and all three have been by the Bills under McDermott. EDGE: Bills.

Special teams: The Titans lost in Week 1 when Randy Bullock missed a 47-yard field goal at the end of regulation. Rookie punt returner Kyle Phillips had an up-and-down debut for Tennessee, muffing one punt, but returning another for 46 yards. Titans rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse, who beat out Grand Island’s Brett Kern for the job, had a 64-yard punt in Week 1. The Bills haven’t punted in three of their last four games – the first time that’s happened in the NFL since the league began tracking individual punts in 1939. EDGE: Bills.

Coaching: There is good familiarity here, as the teams will meet for the fifth consecutive year. Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel is 2-2 in those four years, but the victories in the last two years were in Nashville. Vrabel’s team, however, lost at home in Week 1 to a Giants team widely viewed as inferior. The Bills, meanwhile, backed up their lofty preseason projections with a dominant showing in Los Angeles. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey had a promising debut, although it will be interesting to see how teams adjust to his play-calling style. One of the challenges for McDermott this season is dealing with a schedule that lacks routine based on the team’s number of prime-time games. That’s a good problem to have. EDGE: Bills.

Prediction: Bills 31, Titans 17