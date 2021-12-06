Scouting Report: Bills quarterback Josh Allen making big plays – both good and bad

When the Buffalo Bills run: Two of the Bills’ top four running games last season came against New England, including a season-best 190 yards in the home win. Of course, the Patriots’ defense is much improved from last year, thanks in part to the return of linebacker Dont’a Hightower and the addition of edge rusher Matthew Judon. Last week against New Orleans, the Bills used quarterback Josh Allen frequently in the run game. It worked, as he gained 43 yards on eight carries, but that’s not something the Bills will want to do. EDGE: Bills.

When the Buffalo Bills throw: The good and the bad of Allen: He ranks third in Pro Football Focus’ ranking of big-time throws, which measures passes that the analytics website classifies as being thrown with excellent ball location and timing, generally further down the field and/or into a tighter window. Allen has 26 of those throws. On the flip side, he had 19 “turnover worthy” throws, which ranks as second most behind Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger. Allen will have to look out for Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, who was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November after making four interceptions. EDGE: Bills.

Bills DT Star Lotulelei limited in return to practice Ahead of a primetime bout with the Patriots, Bills coach Sean McDermott is still waiting to see what the Buffalo lineup will look like come Monday.

