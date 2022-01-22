Scouting Report: Bills QB Josh Allen’s run-pass threat will be challenge for Chiefs defense

When the Bills run: The Bills are killing it lately on the ground, averaging 163.8 rushing yards per game over the past six weeks. Devin Singletary has been a big part of that, including last week against the Patriots when he gained 81 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns on 16 carries. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Singletary had a plus-21 rushing yards over expected, a metric that tracks how many yards a ball carrier is expected to gain based on the movements and locations of all players. Singletary has had positive rushing yards over expectation in three straight games. Put another way, he’s performed better than an “average” running back would be expected in those games. He’s scored touchdowns in five straight games, and perhaps just as importantly, hasn’t fumbled in nine straight games. Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues to be a problem for defenses on the ground. He rushed six times for 66 yards against the Patriots last week, and has topped 60 yards in four straight games and five of the past six. EDGE: Bills.

When the Bills pass: Allen doesn’t turn 26 until May 21. Why point that out now? Well, Jim Kelly didn’t come to Buffalo until he was 26. After the way he played against the Patriots last week, it only feels like a matter of time before Allen breaks all of Kelly’s records with the Bills. Allen completed passes to nine different receivers last week, so he’s got a lot of different ways to beat you. He also blew up the narrative that he struggles in cold weather by completing 84% of his passes. The Bills should expect to see a lot of press coverage from Kansas City. The Chiefs used in on 68% of the routes against the Steelers last weekend. According to Next Gen Stats, that’s the most by a team over the last six years. The Chiefs used press coverage 40% of the time in the regular season, which led the NFL. EDGE: Bills.