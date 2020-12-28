Scouting Report: Bills, Patriots on different planets when it comes to QB play

When the Bills throw: Quarterback Josh Allen completed 15 of his 16 passes that traveled 9 yards or less last week against the Broncos, according to NFL’s Next Gen stats. Those completions went for 136 yards and had a completion percentage over expected (CPOE) rating of plus-17, according to Next Gen Stats. Allen has made a huge jump in his accuracy on short passes this year. His CPOE in 2020 is plus-5.8%, which is a big improvement from last season, when it was minus-3.2%. Against the Broncos, Allen’s 55-yard completion to Stefon Diggs traveled 62.8 yards in the air, according to Next Gen, making it the fifth-longest completion in the league this season and the second longest of Allen’s career. While Allen was accurate on short throws in Denver, he also looked to push the ball down the field, averaging 10.7 air yards per attempt, which ranked second in Week 15. Allen got some help from his wide receivers, too, as he had to throw into tight windows on just 7.5% of his attempts, according to Next Gen. That was seventh-lowest among quarterbacks in Week 15. EDGE: Bills.
When the Bills run: Sticking with Next Gen Stats, Devin Singletary’s 51-yard touchdown run against Denver was the most remarkable of the week as measured by rushing yards over expected (RYOE), picking up plus-50.The Bills rushed for 190 yards in Week 8 when the Bills and Patriots met on a windy day. New England was even worse last week against the Dolphins, giving up 250 rushing yards on the ground to a weak Miami rushing attack. That’s the most the Patriots have allowed since 2013 and the fourth most under Bill Belichick. New England ranks 27th against the run, allowing 133 yards per game. While primarily a pass-first team, the Bills have run well to close out games in the past two weeks, with drives of 7-plus minutes against Pittsburgh and Denver. EDGE: Bills.
When the Patriots throw: The Patriots have been noncommittal about playing quarterback Cam Newton this week – for good reason. Newton looks absolutely shot. He has thrown for just five touchdowns and 10 interceptions, easily the worst ratio for a starting quarterback in the NFL. "Dear Patriot Nation, I will be the first to tell you that this year has been unacceptable in more ways than one!!" Newton wrote on social media. "Unfortunately we (I) did not live up to what that standard was at all times or consistently enough!” Playing on a one-year contract, it’s a good bet Newton’s time in New England is down to its last two weeks. His favorite target has been receiver Jakobi Meyers. In Week 15, Meyers was targeted on 59% of the Patriots’ air yards, the highest percentage in the NFL for the week. EDGE: Bills.
When the Patriots run: Damien Harris leads the Patriots with 691 yards on 137 carries – a healthy average of 5.0 yards per rush. He missed last week with an ankle injury, though, so New England turned to Sony Michel. He averaged 7.6 yards per carry against Miami, but had just 10 attempts. Michel is averaging 5.7 yards per attempt, but has only 53 carries as he’s battled through injuries. QB Newton remains a threat on the ground. Newton has run 122 times for 489 yards and 11 touchdowns – by comparison, Allen has eight – and been a big part of what has been a strong rushing attack for New England. The Bills rank 20th in the league against the rush, giving up 121.4 yards per game. Since the bye week, though, the team has allowed an average of just 87 yards per game – a number inflated some by garbage-time yards allowed at Denver. EDGE: Patriots.
Special teams: Rookie kicker Tyler Bass had 12 points against Denver, with two field goals and six extra points. He also took advantage of the thin air by blasting touchbacks on all nine kickoffs. New England kicker Nick Folk is having a solid season. He is 25 of 27 on field goals – making 25 in a row after two misses. Patriots punter Jake Bailey leads the league in net punting average (46.1), while Bills punter Corey Bojorquez leads in gross average (50.1). Patriots punt returner Gunner Olszewski is averaging a sparking 19.1 yards on 11 returns, which would easily lead the league if he had enough attempts to quality. EDGE: Patriots.
Coaching: Belichick is learning that life after Tom Brady can be difficult. Belichick is 219-64 with Brady as his starting quarterback and 60-71 without him, including a 36-44 record in Cleveland. This is his third season in New England without Brady at quarterback, and in those years the Patriots are 22-24, missing the playoffs all three times. In the great debate of who was more responsible for the Patriots’ dynasty, the quarterback looks to have the edge right now. EDGE: Patriots.
Prediction: Bills 38, Patriots 17.