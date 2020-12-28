Scouting Report: Bills, Patriots on different planets when it comes to QB play

When the Bills throw: Quarterback Josh Allen completed 15 of his 16 passes that traveled 9 yards or less last week against the Broncos, according to NFL’s Next Gen stats. Those completions went for 136 yards and had a completion percentage over expected (CPOE) rating of plus-17, according to Next Gen Stats. Allen has made a huge jump in his accuracy on short passes this year. His CPOE in 2020 is plus-5.8%, which is a big improvement from last season, when it was minus-3.2%. Against the Broncos, Allen’s 55-yard completion to Stefon Diggs traveled 62.8 yards in the air, according to Next Gen, making it the fifth-longest completion in the league this season and the second longest of Allen’s career. While Allen was accurate on short throws in Denver, he also looked to push the ball down the field, averaging 10.7 air yards per attempt, which ranked second in Week 15. Allen got some help from his wide receivers, too, as he had to throw into tight windows on just 7.5% of his attempts, according to Next Gen. That was seventh-lowest among quarterbacks in Week 15. EDGE: Bills.