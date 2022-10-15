Scouting Report: Bills' passing attack has thrived on big plays

When the Bills run: The Bills are running on just 35.8% of their offensive plays, which ranks 27th in the NFL in frequency of rushing plays. Traditional handoffs to running backs haven’t really worked, and to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s credit, he’s not trying to hammer a square peg into a round hole. Devin Singletary remains the Bills’ top rusher, with 40 attempts. Fellow running backs Zack Moss and James Cook have 17 each. Perhaps Cook’s first career touchdown last week will provide a spark. The Chiefs are allowing just 83.6 rushing yards per game, which ranks third in the NFL. Part of that is Kansas City forcing other teams to the air. Last week, however, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs torched the Chiefs for 154 yards. EDGE: Chiefs.

When the Bills pass: Quarterback Josh Allen has thrown four interceptions this season, but none has come in the second half of games. Allen is second in the NFL with 14 touchdown passes and fourth in passer rating (107.4). He seems to get better each week. Big plays have been a big part of the Bills’ offense. Buffalo has 20 completions of more than 20 yards, which ranks third in the NFL, and leads the league with three catches of 50-plus yards. The Chiefs have given up 13 completions of 20-plus yards, which ranks 15th in the league. Having Gabe Davis back last week completely transformed the Bills’ offense. The Chiefs' secondary is depleted with Bryan Cook, Rashad Fenton and Turk Wharton out. First-round rookie Trent McDuffie remains on injured reserve is likely to sit out. EDGE: Bills.

When the Chiefs run: The Chiefs run the ball a bit more than the Bills, on 40% of their offensive plays, which is in the middle of the league. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a former first-round pick, leads Kansas City with 50 carries for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Rookie Isiah Pacheco and veteran Jerick McKinnon also have more than 20 carries each. McKinnon led Kansas City’s running backs in snaps against Las Vegas. All three Chiefs running backs are averaging at least 4.2 yards per carry, so the Bills’ run defense will be tested. Throughout the first five games, the Bills’ run defense has been up to most tests, ranking second in the NFL in yards allowed per game (77.8) and third in yards per play (3.47). EDGE: Bills.

When the Chiefs pass: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who is coming off a four-touchdown game against the Raiders, is the big threat. Kelce has nine catches of 15-plus yards this season, but the Bills have given up only one such play to opposing tight ends through five games. Other than Baltimore’s Mark Andrews, however, Buffalo hasn’t faced a tight end of Kelce’s caliber. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is playing at his usual superstar level. Without Tyreek Hill, Mahomes is spreading the ball out more, including to Edwards-Helaire, who has three receiving touchdowns. The Bills are blitzing at the lowest rate in the NFL (6.2%), but edge rushers Greg Rousseau and Von Miller are getting home consistently, with four sacks each. The Bills lead the NFL in interception percentage (4.8% of opponent passes). EDGE: Chiefs.

Special teams: It was a sloppy performance last week for the Bills, that included a blocked field goal against and some poor decision-making in the return game. In what’s expected to be a close game, the Bills will need rookie Khalil Shakir to make smart decisions as a kick returner and punt returner. They’ll also need to give kicker Tyler Bass clean looks when he’s on the field. Rookie linebacker Baylon Spector has made a pair of tackles on special teams. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has been out since spraining his ankle in the season opener, but is expected to return. EDGE: Bills.

Coaching: Sean McDermott seemed to do a good job keeping the “13 seconds” distractions to a minimum during the week. It will be interesting to see how the Bills’ coach responds to being back in Arrowhead Stadium. Without any concrete answers as to what happened last year in the playoffs, McDermott has to wear it on his résumé. The same is true of defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. Chiefs coach Andy Reid is considered among the best to ever do it for a reason – Kansas City’s offense hasn’t missed a beat without Hill. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has given the Bills’ offense problems in the past. His game plan against Allen will be interesting to watch. EDGE: Chiefs.

Prediction: Bills 31, Chiefs 27.