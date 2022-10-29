Scouting Report: Bills' Josh Allen has shined on the big stage in prime time but so has Packers' Aaron Rodgers

When the Bills throw: Josh Allen shines under the bright lights. According to the Bills, Allen has the highest career passer rating in prime-time games among quarterbacks with 300 or more pass attempts in the Super Bowl era. Allen’s 108.6 rating is just ahead of the quarterback on the other sideline Sunday night, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, who is at 106.5. Bills receiver Gabe Davis leads the NFL with an average of 27.4 yards per catch. The NFL record for a season is 26.1, set in 1970 by Cowboys Hall of Famer Bob Hayes. The Bills expect No. 1 receiver Stefon Diggs will be followed all over the field by Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. Diggs, who is second in the NFL with 656 receiving yards, has caught a touchdown in seven straight games against Green Bay, dating to his time with the Vikings. The Packers have the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL, but have just two interceptions. EDGE: Bills.

When the Bills run: It’s a good week to look at some advanced stats for the Bills’ run game. First, the bad news: Devin Singletary has rushed for minus-30 yards over expected, according to NFL’s Next Gen Stats, which ranks tied for eighth most in the league. Singletary has also forced just eight missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus, which ranks 43rd in the league. Now, some good news: His success rate is 54%, according to Football Outsiders. That number represents a player’s consistency, as measured by his successful running plays (the definition of which is based on down and distances) divided by total running plays. The “traditional” stats would suggest the Bills have a chance to get the run game going, as the Packers rank 27th in allowing 139.6 rushing yards per game and 24th on a per-play basis, at 4.79 yards per attempt. EDGE: Bills.

When the Packers throw: As mentioned above, Rodgers also shines in prime time, having won a record 13 straight games in that time slot. He’s off to a slow start by his standards, however, mostly because of an offensive line that has had to constantly to be shuffled because of injuries and an inexperienced group of receivers. Rodgers has yet to throw for 300 yards or three touchdowns in a game this season, the first time in his career he’s gone the first seven games of a season without having done so. Green Bay will be without No. 1 receiver Allen Lazard, which makes life even more difficult for their quarterback. The Bills won’t have All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White for this game, but safety Jordan Poyer said the injury to his ribs is feeling much better following the bye week. EDGE: Bills.

When the Packers run: Green Bay’s Aaron Jones is facing 8-plus defenders in the box on just 3.85% of his runs, according to Next Gen Stats, which is a sign that defenses still respect what Rodgers can do. The problem for the Packers is they lack a true deep threat, which is allowing defenders to play closer to the line of scrimmage, even if they’re not quite “in the box.” That has made it tough at times for Jones and A.J. Dillon to find much running room. Still, the Bills’ run defense will be tested. “He runs hard,” Bills edge rusher Von Miller said of Jones. “He can slip from A gap to C gap. He has the speed to take it the distance.” Dillon, meanwhile, is a brute at 6 foot and 250 pounds. EDGE: Even.

Special teams: The Packers had the worst special teams in the NFL last season, according to Football Outsiders, and have made only marginal improvements, ranking 29th. The Packers are allowing 10.3 yards per punt return and 24.1 yards per kick return, stats that rank 24th and 26th, respectively. That means there could be some opportunities for Bills returners Khalil Shakir and Isaiah McKenzie. Bills punter Sam Martin has just 11 punts this year, which means he doesn’t qualify among the league leaders. If he did, his net average of 43.1 yards would rank tied for 10th. EDGE: Bills.

Coaching: The Bills are 5-0 after their bye week under Sean McDermott. That’s not a fluke. McDermott and his staff have traditionally made the most of their time off. The Packers have been outscored 86-43 in the second half of games this season, a point differential of minus-43 that ranks 31st in the NFL. That does not speak well to the halftime adjustments being made by coach Matt LaFleur and his staff. EDGE: Bills.

Prediction: Bills 30, Packers 17