Scouting Report: Bills' high-powered passing attack faces a reeling Ravens secondary

When the Bills run: The eyeball test suggests it, and the advanced stats back it up – through the first three weeks of the season, the Bills have the worst run-blocking offensive line in the NFL. According to analytics website Football Outsiders, the Bills are averaging just 3.43 adjusted line yards per rushing attempt. That’s a formula that takes all running back carries and assigns responsibility to the line based on the length of the run. The numbers are then adjusted based on down, distance, situation, opponent and shotgun vs. under-center snaps. All of which is to say, simply – far too often, there has been nowhere for Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and James Cook to run. The Ravens are giving up 4.98 rushing yards per play, which ranks 26th in the NFL, and lost nose tackle Michael Pierce last week to a torn biceps. EDGE: Even.

When the Bills pass: Through three weeks, the Bills lead the NFL with 329 passing yards per game. Even though quarterback Josh Allen threw for 400 yards last week against Miami, he averaged just 6.3 yards per attempt, which was tied for seventh worst out of 30 qualifying quarterbacks, according to Inside Edge, and below the league average of 7.1 yards per attempt. Still, the Bills ran successful plays on 56% of their passing attempts, according to Inside Edge, which was the fourth-best rate in the league and well better than the league average of 46%. The Ravens lead the NFL in takeaways with eight and are tied with Jacksonville for the league lead with six interceptions, but Baltimore is allowing 353.3 yards per game through three weeks – most in the NFL. Particularly against Miami, the Ravens gave up too many deep balls, and Allen has been throwing those really well this season, with a passer rating of 152.1. EDGE: Bills.

When the Ravens run: Lamar Jackson is one of only two quarterbacks in NFL history to reach 100 rushing yards and nine touchdown passes in the first three games of a season. The other one is Allen, which makes this a fun matchup of the best two quarterbacks from the class of 2018. Jackson is unrivaled as a rushing threat by a quarterback. When he’s not running it, the Ravens will use J.K. Dobbins, who made his season debut last week against the Patriots and gained 23 yards on seven carries in his first game since suffering a knee injury in the 2021 preseason finale that cost him all of last season. Justice Hill, a fourth-year veteran, will also get some work. He gained 60 yards on six carries last week. The Bills’ run defense has been outstanding, led by strong play from defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, among others. EDGE: Bills.

When the Ravens pass: The Bills would be best served not blitzing. Jackson has thrown six touchdowns the last two weeks while being blitzed. He has a passer rating of 140.8 against the blitz, which is best in the NFL. Tight end Mark Andrews accounted for 52.5% of the Ravens’ air yards in their Week 3 win, according to NFL’s Next Gen Stats, scoring a pair of touchdowns. Since the start of the 2018 season, Andrews has six games with more than 50% of his team’s air yards. All other tight ends combined have seven over that time. Andrews has 22 catches – more than double any other player on Baltimore’s roster. Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay are next, with eight each. They’re not in the class of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, whom the Bills faced last week. EDGE: Bills.

Special teams: Rookie punter Jordan Stout has gotten off to a slow start for Baltimore this season, with a pair of shanked punts in the first three games. The Bills have to watch out for Duvernay on punt returns. He had a 43-yard return against New England. Kicker Justin Tucker is an all-time great. The weather could be a factor for special teams, with plenty of rain in the forecast. Bills kicker Tyler Bass had a costly missed field goal against the Dolphins. The Ravens hold the No. 1 spot in Football Outsiders’ DVOA rankings of the 32 special teams units in the NFL. The Bills are No. 8 – down from No. 2 a week ago, mostly due to Bass’ miss. EDGE: Ravens.

Coaching: Sean McDermott and John Harbaugh go way back to their time together on Andy Reid’s staff in Philadelphia, so there is plenty of familiarity. The Ravens have a first-year defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald, who has gone through some growing pains. Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey can expect to have plenty of air time after last week’s meltdown in the coaches’ booth was caught on camera. EDGE: Bills.

Prediction: Bills 31, Ravens 24.

BowlingABBOTT: Russell’s Tree & Shrub Farm LLC Classic — Men: Chris Gable 268-785, Dan Streer 300-771, Dave Sherman 2-9 753, Joe Wagner 268-732, Dave Lindstrom 273-725. Women: Harley Carroll 235-662, Carrie Battel 604. Monday UAW 897 — Joe Schuler 259-709, Mike Goergen 268-675, Kenny Eder 262, Mike Caligiuri 256. West Herr Ford/UAW 897 — Steve Bettcher 251.AIRPORT: BPA of WNY Travel B — Curtis Foss 267-300-811, Spencer Lajoy 256-258-285-799, Jeff Pohlman 265-759, Jake Wisor 263-745, Josh Vogt 256-726. BBS Doubles — Men: Thomas Tucker 286-756. Women: Nicole Tucker 244, Debbie Artis-Flood 236. Quality Bindery — Vinnie Fermo 290-770, Sean Thomas 277-762, Joe Ricketts 256-756, Chad Mayerhofer 276-750, Bill Cinski 258-734. Local 1173 Retirees — Jeff Clinkscales 258-683. CAL/BCG — Dave Masterson 265-255-716.BRAD ANGELO: Midnight Bombers — Men: Kevin Ryan 266-728, Frank Zappia 254. Women: Julie Selk 255-247-715. Sue Nawojski-Muni 225-630.BROADWAY: Neal Schmidt Memorial — Randy Addison 256. Suburban Eagles — Men: Rob Straker 290-257-259-806, Jerry Lewandowski 300-690, Robert Orsini 258-711, Andre Joubert 702, Ryan Kress 264-701. Women: Deanna Kosmoski 279-679, Angela Molnar 233-225-648. Friday Night Bowling — Andy Bielanin 259-693, Jeff Kosmoski 256-692, Don America 255-689, Mike Zarcone 689, Dylan Greenauer 685. CPD — Women: Lindsey Wood 234-622. Monday Night Out — Men: Tony Dolan 258-269-753, Ron Flatley Sr. 300-743, Terry Kuhn 279-738, Stephen Currin 735, Andy Rettig 268-716. Women: Jen Rumsey 227-239-246-705, Julie Selk 227-246-680, Tammy Derkovitz 236-601. A to Z Memorial — Men: Joe Doxbeck 679, Andy Bielanin 257. Women: Julie Selk 683, Robin Harhigh 662, Nicole Wojciechowski 225. Whitey Kiszewski Memorial — Eric Danat 255-705, Wayne Malczewski 260-698, Brian Brzezowski 268-687, Nick Marciniak 269. Norm’s Wednesday Nite Trio — Brian Ruszala 692.CASCADE: Wednesday Night Mixed — Shane Randolph 255, Matt Glass 256.CLARENCE: Joe Alajko Memorial — Ken Duke 743, Dan Chamberland 706, Geoff Harloff 680, Kevin Alajko 676, Vern Dietz 675.CLASSIC: Just 4 Fun — Men: Ken Michaels 252-692. Women: Karen Michalski 225. H.N.B.L./Dobmeier — Jeff Bray 250-718, Mike Bray 682, Dean Raley 288. Major B — Kevin Mann 289-716, Dylan Greenauer 680, Kyle Zack 675, Dave Maciejewski Jr. 255. PC Expanders — Mike Noakes 253-696, Shawn Bender 278, Barry Clark 253.CLOVERBANK: Early Rollers — Shawn Krzes 258-691, Herb Good 683, Tom Christiano 683, Denny Dabolt 257, Phil Sigouin 257. Monday 3-Man — Steve Mancuso 251-289-257-791, Frank Martin 288-739, Mike Rudnicki 279-731, Eric Bucki 258-719, Don Buckley 711. Wednesday Night Early Birds — Joe Lange 260-700, George Pierce Jr. 268, John Cala 265, Clark Smith 258.KENMORE: Leo Greenauer Memorial — Matt Zasowski 276-768, Henry Allenbach 269-762, Glen Ufland 268-736, Doug Clark 257-722, Tony Barone Jr. 716. Tuesday Trios — Dylan Greenauer 711, Glen Ufland Jr. 277-684, Jon Jack 267-684. Joan Bovo Memorial — Men: Bob Fitzpatrick 721, Steve Currin 267-697. Women: Nicole Labombard 257-735.LANCASTER: George Thomas Memorial — Mike Slawiak 277-724, Phil Nowicki 258-711, Fred Catalano 268-704, Joey Morrone 267-697, Alex Walczak 683.MANOR: Memorial Doubles — Men: Steve Dorobiala 257-265-727, Pat Brick 259-706, Moe Davidson 258-681. Women: Holly Johnson 225-633, Peggy Kuhn 256-632, Haley Carroll 223. Wednesday Night Men — Bob Ciminella 279-714, James Leslie 276-703, Mike Sammarco 266-688, Mike Wozniak 266-682, Tyler Pfalzer 266. Memorial Doubles — Men: Steve Dorobiala 257-265-727, Pat Brick 259-706, Moe Davidson 258-681. Women: Holly Johnson 225-633, Peggy Kuhn 256-632. Queen City Financial Group — Jim Kerr 257-255-735, Cal Measer 259-688, Billy Drenko 268.MISTER’S: J.H. & B.K. Memorial — Daniel Blizniak 689, Matt Foss 709.SPARE TIME: WPB Memorial Friday Night — Rob Ziemba 255-696. Best Approach Trios — Kevin Bienko 264-722, Ryan Reese 698, Joe Wagner 289-675, Chad Mee 257.TONAWANDA: Men: Engineering Society — Tom Gromada 258, James Heim 675, Matt Lukasiewize 267. Women: Kelly Mann 236.TOWN EDGE: Carl Reczek Memorial — Ryan Braun 289, Josh Szeluga 288, Mark Garrett 278-714, Mark Graziano 692, Rick Tatarski 259-678.TRANSIT: Storm/Bowlers Choice Pro Shop Seniors — Men: Andy Petock 259-718, Bob Rudnick 254-704, Zach Mangrum 683, Chuck Jagodzinski 674, Mike Zarcone 279. Women: Peggy Kuhn 255-651. Buffalo Schoolmaster’s — Ashley Kubiak 266. Monday Invitational — Troy Wozniak 279-289-794, Bill Baer 256-279-728, Derek Pawlowski 277-722, Darrell Pesta 265-713, Dan Melidona 697. Bowlers Choice 4 Man — Men: Carnell Smith 300-259-254-813, Eric Alajko 269-758, Jim Duerr 298-751, Gerald Grabner 267-258-750, Curtis Foss 280-259-743. Women: Karen Covert 236-642.WIMBLEDON: Dick Smith Memorial — Peter Lee Kwen 718, Jason Barren 269-716, Scott Whalen 256-257, Brandon Kane 274, Dave Koteras 258. Joe Weiglein Memorial — Pete Taboni 268-762, Mark Maulucci 699, Gregg Barren 685, Paul Russo 257-685, Bob Wright 682. Sunday Morning Crew — Men: Spencer LaJoy 279-785, Jonathan Monkelbaan 276, Timothy Duck 255-682, Bob Kushion 260, Robert Ayersman 253. Women: Deanna Kosmoski 255. Monday Nite Trios — Hayden Brock 280-774, Jim Winsor 280-763, Roger Martin 268-754, Andy Ochal 279-738, Tom Baldi Sr. 266-723. Oldies But Goodies — Paul Boqucki 692. Monday Nite Trios — Hayden Brock 280-259-774, Jim Winsor 280-266-763, Roger Martin 268-754, Tom Baldi Sr. 266-255-723, Andy Ochal 279-738. Tuesday AM Seniors — Dave Collins 255-674, Rick Blonski 284-724. LT Vending — John Truslow 259-266-717, Chris Steinwandel 677, Troy Kruszka 267-675, Erik Finbar 257. City Bowlers — Scott Prenatt 258-678, Mike Vaccaro 254, Mike Smyntek 265, Bob Ehrmann 252. Norm Baker Memorial — Jim Herdic 267-693. Joe Muscato Memorial — Ryan Slomba 687, Mike Delany 258, Jim Czuprynski 256, Bob Schott 256. South Buffalo Church — Kurt Barr 300, Joe Dirienzo 252-267-723, Mike Mancuso 275-693, Dan Kirsch 278.GolfAUDUBON: 18-Hole Grandmother’s Tournament — 1. Georgine Tripodi. Presidents Cup — Cassandra Davitt. President’s Memorial — Colleen Duffy. Most Improved — Mary Cerny.SHERIDAN PARK: Fall 4-Man Scramble — 1. Kevin Kopec-Mark Roland-Ryan Reed-Chuck Panepinto Jr. 59 (MOC), 2. Keith Sawyer-Denny Nettina Jr.-John Haberman-John Haberman Jr. 59, 3. Jim Abbott-Frankie Briandi-Pat Cahill Jr.-Kyle Whipple 61.SOUTH PARK: Bob Miller Memorial Member-Member — 1. Audrey Higgins-Chris Carroll 38, 2. Kim McNamara-Mike Kuhn 39, 3. Debbie Nietopski-Mike Ruppell 42.TRANSIT VALLEY: Women’s Closing Harvest, 18 Holes — 1. Tina Burker-Patti McLain-Karen Dobos-Rita Raczka 132, 2. Shelly DiGiulio-Mary Jane Myszka-Karen Ganzenmuller-Rosemary Mack 140. 9 Holes — 1. Ellen Pachioli-Mary Pat Mattar-Elisabeth DiGiore-Lisa Canavan 75. 2. Sandra Scheff-Catherine Sinha-Kathleen Seibel-Hannah Weinberg 76.