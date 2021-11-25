Scouting Report: Bills have to take advantage of Saints team decimated by injuries

When the Bills run: Matt Breida has given the Buffalo Bills’ running game a boost. He’s aiming for his third straight game with at least 50-plus yards from scrimmage. Breida narrowly played more snaps than running back Zack Moss in Week 11 against Indianapolis, and it wouldn’t be a big surprise if that continued. Running back Devin Singletary had 101 yards from scrimmage in the Bills’ Thanksgiving win over Dallas in 2019. Singletary leads the Bills in rushing with 415 yards on 83 carries – a healthy average of 5.0 yards per attempt. The New Orleans Saints are tough against the run, allowing just 89.8 yards per game, which ranks third in the NFL. New Orleans’ Cam Jordan is stout against the run. EDGE: Saints.

How we see it: News writers predict Bills vs. Saints on Thanksgiving "The Bills have not lost back-to-back games this season, but three losses in the last five games obviously raises concern," writes Katherine Fitzgerald.

When the Bills throw: Quarterback Josh Allen has two or more touchdown passes in eight of his past nine games on the road. Since the beginning of the 2020 season, Allen has a quarterback rating of 105.9 in road games, which is third highest in the NFL. He’s thrown for 4,088 yards and 30 touchdowns in 13 road games over that span. Tight end Dawson Knox had a season-high six catches for 80 yards last week against the Colts. Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore is one of just three defensive backs in the NFL to have 10 or more passes defensed in five straight seasons. EDGE: Bills.