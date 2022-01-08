Scouting Report: Bills' ground game will have a chance to keep rolling against Jets

How will the Buffalo Bills fare in their showdown with the New York Jets on Sunday?
Jay Skurski answers your questions in the final Bills Mailbag before the postseason.
When the Bills run: Here’s one benefit of quarterback Josh Allen’s throwing ability: Devin Singletary rushed 23 times for 108 yards and a touchdown last week against the Falcons, and didn’t see a stacked box a single time in doing so, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. Singletary became the Bills’ first 100-yard rusher other than Allen this season. That goes to show defenses have to continue to respect Allen’s ability to throw. As a runner, Allen gained 81 yards on 15 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns against Atlanta. He had 46 rushing yards over expected in Week 17, according to Next Gen Stats, and for the season is second in the NFL with 283 rushing yards over expected. Don’t be surprised if the Bills have another big day on the ground – the Jets are allowing 136.3 rushing yards per game, fourth most in the NFL. EDGE: Bills.
When the Bills throw: A big key to the Bills’ offensive success is their performance on third down. The team is converting 46.6% of the time, which ranks fourth in the NFL. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs needs just three catches to set an NFL record for most receptions by a player in his first two seasons with a team, breaking Wes Welker’s mark of 223 with New England. Jets cornerback Rachad Wildgoose was a sixth-round pick of the Bills in April who was signed off Buffalo’s practice squad. The Jets are allowing 259.7 passing yards per game, which ranks 29th in the league. EDGE: Bills.
When the Jets run: Rookie running back Michael Carter has piled up 172 yards on just 19 carries over the last two weeks. He missed some time earlier in the season because of a concussion, but has looked promising. The Bills have dropped to 19th in the NFL against the rush, allowing 113.6 yards per game. EDGE: Even.
When the Jets throw: Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson missed the first game against Buffalo, and the Bills feasted, intercepting Jets backup Mike White four times. Wilson is back in the lineup and playing reasonably well. He hasn’t thrown an interception in his past four games – 135 attempts. While his overall numbers don’t jump off the page – 187 passing yards per game, 12 total touchdowns, 56.7% completions, 11 interceptions – he’s not the biggest reason the Jets are losing, like White was the first time these teams met. One issue for Wilson is he’s holding onto the ball too long, at times. He’s taken 36 sacks, which is sixth most in the NFL, despite playing in just 12 games. Wilson will have to watch out for Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who leads the team with 11 quarterback hits. EDGE: Bills.
Special teams: Maybe this is the week Matt Haack gets back on the field. The Bills’ punter has been limited to just holding duties the last two weeks, which, of course, the Bills will take when they’re putting points on the board (and would prefer wouldn’t happen if Allen is throwing interceptions). The Bills will have to be careful against Jets returner Braxton Berrios, who leads the league in kickoff return average (30.4 yards) and would lead the league in punt return average (15.4 yards per return) if he had enough attempts to qualify. EDGE: Jets.
Coaching: The Jets haven’t waved the white flag on the season, which is a credit to first-year head coach Robert Saleh. New York is 1-2 in the last three weeks, although all three games have been within a touchdown and the Jets should have beaten the Buccaneers last week, leading for all but the final 15 seconds. Still, it’s tough to ignore what offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has done against Saleh’s defenses the last two times he’s faced them. The Bills put up 45 points in the first meeting, and 34 last year against San Francisco when Saleh was the 49ers’ defensive coordinator. EDGE: Bills.
Prediction: Bills 30, Jets 17.