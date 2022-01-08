Scouting Report: Bills' ground game will have a chance to keep rolling against Jets

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

When the Jets run: Rookie running back Michael Carter has piled up 172 yards on just 19 carries over the last two weeks. He missed some time earlier in the season because of a concussion, but has looked promising. The Bills have dropped to 19th in the NFL against the rush, allowing 113.6 yards per game. EDGE: Even.

PlayAction: Bills' run-game momentum will be tested by stout Jets front Getting Devin Singletary 100 rushing yards probably won’t be a top priority. But it would be nice if the Buffalo Bills can manage some efficient running to complement the pass, writes Mark Gaughan.

When the Jets throw: Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson missed the first game against Buffalo, and the Bills feasted, intercepting Jets backup Mike White four times. Wilson is back in the lineup and playing reasonably well. He hasn’t thrown an interception in his past four games – 135 attempts. While his overall numbers don’t jump off the page – 187 passing yards per game, 12 total touchdowns, 56.7% completions, 11 interceptions – he’s not the biggest reason the Jets are losing, like White was the first time these teams met. One issue for Wilson is he’s holding onto the ball too long, at times. He’s taken 36 sacks, which is sixth most in the NFL, despite playing in just 12 games. Wilson will have to watch out for Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who leads the team with 11 quarterback hits. EDGE: Bills.