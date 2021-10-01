Scouting report: Bills fantasy owners take note – Texans allow plenty of big plays through the air

When the Bills run: Buffalo currently ranks tied for seventh in the league in rushing yards per game. That’s encouraging, but even more so when considering it was Devin Singletary who handled much of the first two weeks and Zack Moss who stepped up against Washington. If those two can continue to be a 1-2 punch, it takes pressure off the rest of the offense. Houston’s run defense ranks 18th in the league. EDGE: Bills.

When the Bills pass: Bills quarterback Josh Allen could very well be in for another big day. Houston’s cornerback situation is not great. Houston is allowing 269.3 passing yards per game, which ranks 22nd in the NFL. The Texans play more Cover 2 than every team in the NFL except the Falcons. Despite that, Houston has given up 13 completions of 20-plus yards, which is sixth most in the league. Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith has sent blitzes on just 11.9% of the opponent’s offensive snaps, which is the league’s third-lowest rate. EDGE: Bills.

