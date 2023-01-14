Scouting Report: Bills are understandably big favorites against a beat-up Dolphins team

When the Bills run: One of the more interesting questions surrounding this game is whether rookie James Cook will see more carries than veteran Devin Singletary, who lost a costly fumble last week in the third quarter against New England and then got just one carry (that went for minus-2 yards) the rest of the game. It’s a decent bet the Bills don’t go too run heavy anyway. The Dolphins are solid against the run, finishing the regular season fourth in the NFL, allowing just 103 yards per game. On a per-rush basis, the Dolphins ranked sixth, allowing 4.15 yards per attempt. EDGE: Dolphins.

When the Bills pass: As you probably know by now, Josh Allen has torched the Dolphins in his career, with an 8-2 record as a starter. He’s completed 63.7% of his passes and has 31 total touchdowns against seven turnovers. Allen has thrown for at least two touchdown passes each time he’s played the Dolphins. If he does it again, he’ll set an NFL record in doing so consecutive times against one team. The mark is currently owned by Miami Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino. Interestingly enough, the Dolphins blitzed Allen a heavy amount in both matchups this season, with a pressure rate of 43.9% and 35.7%, respectively, according to TruMedia. That was higher than their season average of 34.2%. Allen, however has a passer rating of 96.7 against pressure, which was the best in the league in the regular season. Allen is looking to become the first NFL player with at least four touchdown passes in three consecutive playoff games. He can also join Matt Ryan as the only players with at least 300 passing yards and three touchdown passes in three consecutive playoff games. EDGE: Bills.

When the Dolphins run: Miami running back Raheem Mostert ran wild against the Bills last month, piling up 136 yards on just 17 carries. Unfortunately for Miami, Mostert is dealing with a broken thumb that will make him unavailable. Mostert’s speed makes him dangerous on the edges, and that is where the Bills are best run against. The strength of the Buffalo run defense is up the middle with DaQuan Jones, Ed Oliver, Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds. Greg Rousseau and Shaq Lawson do a good job setting the edges, but if the Dolphins can get outside, they can take advantage of the undersized Bills’ secondary, especially nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, whom the Bills do not like to take out of the lineup, even against heavy-run teams. EDGE: Bills.

When the Dolphins pass: Rookie seventh-round draft pick Skylar Thompson was announced Friday as the Dolphins’ starter as Tua Tagovailoa continues to be sidelined because of a concussion. Thompson started in Miami’s Week 18 regular season finale, going 20 of 31 for 152 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions in an 11-6 win against the Jets. The Dolphins averaged 24.4 points per game when Tagovailoa started and just 16.3 per game in the four games he was out. Thompson has a pair of dynamite wide receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, if he gets enough time to throw. The offensive line is majorly beat up. Guard Liam Eichenberg is doubtful for the game because of a hand injury, while left tackle Terron Armstead is questionable as he deals with knee, foot, hip and pectoral injuries. Waddle has gone for at least 100 receiving yards in each of his games against the Bills this season. If he does it for a third straight time, he’ll become the first opposing pass catcher to do so since Rob Gronkowski for New England in 2011-12. EDGE: Bills.

Special teams: Thanks to Nyheim Hines’ two kickoff returns for touchdowns against the Patriots in Week 18, the Bills vaulted up to the No. 1 spot in Football Outsiders’ special teams DVOA rankings. If it looked as if Hines was really moving on the first one, which covered 96 yards, he was. Next Gen State recorded him at a top speed of 21.25 mph, the fastest by a Bills ball carrier this season and the 18th-fastest in the NFL for 2022. It would be a bit of a surprise if the Dolphins kicked the ball to Hines at all, given that they had the worst kick coverage in the league during the regular season, allowing 27.8 yards per attempt. Miami finished a distant 28th in Football Outsiders’ DVOA rankings on special teams. The Dolphins manage just 5.8 yards per punt return, almost half of what they surrender in punt coverage (10.4). Bills kicker Tyler Bass drilled the game-winner in the snow when these teams met in December. EDGE: Bills.

'It was like watching a movie': Bills recall execution, excitement, emotions of Nyheim Hines’ two kick return TDs In last week's win over New England, the Bills' Nyheim Hines became the 11th player to have two kick return touchdowns in the same game. Hines, special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley and others walk through the scores.

Coaching: The Dolphins have just two wins this season against teams that made the playoffs – against Buffalo and Baltimore in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively. They are 0-5 since then against teams that made the postseason. The Bills, meanwhile, went 3-1 against teams that qualified for the postseason. Buffalo is a perfect 6-0 at home against the Dolphins under Sean McDermott, and 10-2 overall. The Bills were only the third team since 1996 to finish in the top five in Football Outsiders’ DVOA on offense, defense and special teams. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel does have one thing going for him in this meeting – nobody expects anything of his team. That should allow him to coach free. The Dolphins ranked 29th in opponent’s points per game in December, so they’re entering the postseason plenty “cold.” EDGE: Bills.