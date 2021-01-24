Scouting report: Bills are in a better spot than they were against Chiefs in Week 6

When the Bills run: Here’s the bad news: Buffalo’s 32 rushing yards last week against Baltimore is the fourth fewest ever in a playoff win. Now, here’s the good news: Every team that has won a playoff game with less than 40 yards rushing (New England in 2014 and 2015 and the St. Louis Rams twice in 1999) won the Super Bowl that year. Running the ball was an afterthought against the Ravens. The first designed rush wasn’t called until there was just over 3 minutes left in the second quarter. The Chiefs gave up eight runs of 20-plus yards during the regular season, which was tied for eighth fewest in the NFL. Kansas City, though, ranked 31st in run defense efficiency, according to Football Outsiders (for comparison, Baltimore last week was 12th and Indianapolis was No. 9), so the Bills may have an easier time running than they have in their first two postseason games. EDGE: Chiefs.
When the Bills throw: Quarterback Josh Allen struggled in Week 6 against the Chiefs, throwing for just 122 yards on an average of 4.5 yards per attempt, both easily season lows. He struggled with his accuracy, with just 34.8% of his throws being deemed to be on target, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus, the only game in which Allen was less than 50% this season. Allen was dealing with a shoulder injury in that game, but Kansas City pressure was the bigger problem. According to Pro Football Focus, Allen was pressured on 17 of his 31 drop backs. On those 17 plays, he completed just 4 of 13 passes for 44 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Alex Okafor (six pressures) led Kansas City’s pass rush, while Chris Jones (five pressures) and Frank Clark (five pressures) also were tough to deal with. The Chiefs also did a good job against Stefon Diggs in the first meeting, holding him to 46 yards, which was his second-lowest total in a game this season. Bills slot receiver Cole Beasley, who was shut out last week against the Ravens, faces another tough matchup against Kansas City’s L’Jarius Sneed. EDGE: Bills.
When the Chiefs run: Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire gave the Bills all they could handle in Week 6, rushing for 161 yards on 26 carries and converting 11 first downs, which were tied for the most by any running back in a single game during the regular season. Edwards-Helaire also forced seven missed tackles. The Bills’ game plan that day was to force the Chiefs to run the ball. Buffalo used six or fewer defenders in the box on 64% of its defensive snaps, according to PFF. Kansas City took what the Bills gave them, rushing for a whopping 245 yards. The Chiefs ran the ball on 58% of their plays on first or second down, their highest rate of the season, according to PFF. The Bills’ run defense, however, is coming off a strong game plan against Baltimore. Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips was benched for that Week 6 game, but has played better as of late. Edwards-Helaire, meanwhile, missed last week’s game with an ankle injury, so he may not be 100%. EDGE: Even.
When the Chiefs throw: We’re going to operate on the belief that Patrick Mahomes will play for Kansas City. In Week 6, he was limited to 225 passing yards, which was his second-lowest total of the season. Mahomes, though, completed 21 passes and had a pair of touchdowns to tight end Travis Kelce, compiling a 128.4 passer rating, so it’s not as if the Bills shut him down. Bills linebacker Matt Milano missed the game, so his return should help in dealing with Kelce, who led the NFL with 67 catches of 10-plus yards in the regular season. The Bills did a solid job against Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill in the first meeting, holding him to three catches for 20 yards. Hill, though, is always one play away from breaking something big. He had 17 touchdowns this season and caught 13 passes that traveled at least 20 yards in the air, which was third most in the NFL. EDGE: Chiefs.
Special teams: Both kickers are coming off tough weeks. Bills rookie Tyler Bass missed a pair of field goals in windy conditions against Baltimore, while Kansas City’s Harrison Butker missed an extra point and a 33-yard field goal against the Browns. The Bills have a decided edge in the return game. Kansas City ranks in the bottom 10 in covering both kickoffs and punts, according to Football Outsiders, while the Bills are a top-five team in each category thanks largely to return man Andre Roberts. Bills punter Corey Bojorquez also had a better season than his counterpart with the Chiefs, rookie Tommy Townsend. EDGE: Bills.
Coaching: History does not favor the Bills in this matchup. According to research from the Elias Sports Bureau, teams that beat an opponent in the regular season and then hosted that team in a conference championship later in the same season are 35-16 since the 1970 merger and 7-2 over the past 10 seasons. That will be the challenge for Bills coach Sean McDermott and his staff to overcome. The Bills’ only loss since that Week 6 game came on the "Hail Murray" against Arizona. Kansas City’s only loss since Week 5 came in a meaningless Week 17 game in which it rested several starters. The Chiefs, though, have not won a game by more than six points since they blew out the Jets, 35-9, on Nov. 1. It’s been 16 years since a team repeated as the Super Bowl champions. It’s not easy to do. EDGE: Chiefs.