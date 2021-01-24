Scouting report: Bills are in a better spot than they were against Chiefs in Week 6

When the Bills run: Here’s the bad news: Buffalo’s 32 rushing yards last week against Baltimore is the fourth fewest ever in a playoff win. Now, here’s the good news: Every team that has won a playoff game with less than 40 yards rushing (New England in 2014 and 2015 and the St. Louis Rams twice in 1999) won the Super Bowl that year. Running the ball was an afterthought against the Ravens. The first designed rush wasn’t called until there was just over 3 minutes left in the second quarter. The Chiefs gave up eight runs of 20-plus yards during the regular season, which was tied for eighth fewest in the NFL. Kansas City, though, ranked 31st in run defense efficiency, according to Football Outsiders (for comparison, Baltimore last week was 12th and Indianapolis was No. 9), so the Bills may have an easier time running than they have in their first two postseason games. EDGE: Chiefs.

When the Bills throw: Quarterback Josh Allen struggled in Week 6 against the Chiefs, throwing for just 122 yards on an average of 4.5 yards per attempt, both easily season lows. He struggled with his accuracy, with just 34.8% of his throws being deemed to be on target, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus, the only game in which Allen was less than 50% this season. Allen was dealing with a shoulder injury in that game, but Kansas City pressure was the bigger problem. According to Pro Football Focus, Allen was pressured on 17 of his 31 drop backs. On those 17 plays, he completed just 4 of 13 passes for 44 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Alex Okafor (six pressures) led Kansas City’s pass rush, while Chris Jones (five pressures) and Frank Clark (five pressures) also were tough to deal with. The Chiefs also did a good job against Stefon Diggs in the first meeting, holding him to 46 yards, which was his second-lowest total in a game this season. Bills slot receiver Cole Beasley, who was shut out last week against the Ravens, faces another tough matchup against Kansas City’s L’Jarius Sneed. EDGE: Bills.