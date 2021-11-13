Scouting report: Advanced stats show just how much Bills' running backs are struggling

When the Bills run: Some advanced numbers tell the story of just how bad the Bills’ rushing attack has been over the past four games. From Weeks 5 through 9, Buffalo’s running backs have gained just 54 yards before contact, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus. That ranks 31st in the NFL, ahead of only San Francisco. Additionally, the Bills have just five first downs on the ground from their running backs, by far the fewest in the league (New Orleans is next with 11). Buffalo also is the only NFL team in that stretch without a rushing touchdown by a running back. Simply put, Devin Singletary and Zack Moss have given the Bills next to nothing over the last month. EDGE: Jets.
When the Bills throw: Cole Beasley has 42 catches from the slot this season, tied with Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill for second in the NFL behind the Rams’ Cooper Kupp (50), according to PFF. Beasley had eight catches last week, but they went for just 33 yards. The Bills need to find a way to get Stefon Diggs the ball earlier in games. He had just two targets in the first three quarters against Jacksonville. EDGE: Bills.
When the Jets run: Rookie running back Michael Carter has six touchdowns in the past five games. Over that stretch, he’s carried the ball at least 10 times in every game. Carter, however, is averaging just 3.8 yards per attempt for the season, and the Bills’ rush defense continues to shine. Buffalo ranks fourth in the NFL in both yards allowed per game (85.6) and per rush (3.83). The loss of defensive tackle Justin Zimmer means Harrison Phillips and Vernon Butler Jr. will be every-week contributors. EDGE: Bills.
When the Jets throw: The Bills got some clarity on who they’ll face at quarterback when the Jets announced Wednesday it will be Mike White, who left New York’s Week 9 loss to the Colts in the first quarter. White led the Jets’ victory over the Bengals in Week 8 by throwing for 405 yards and three touchdowns, igniting a mini-quarterback controversy now that No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson is practicing again. Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White hasn’t allowed a touchdown in 273 consecutive snaps while in man coverage, according to PFF. EDGE: Bills.
Special teams: Bills kicker Tyler Bass is making a strong run for a spot in the Pro Bowl. Bass is third in the NFL in points among kickers with 77 and is 41 of 42 on his field goals and extra points this year. The Bills lead the NFL in fewest yards allowed per punt return at just 4.2. The Jets released punter Thomas Morstead this week, which means second-year veteran Braden Mann is healthy and ready to return to the lineup. Mann was placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in Week 1. EDGE: Bills.
Coaching: Bills coach Sean McDermott was quick to shoot down the idea his offense is in crisis. Another showing like it had against the Jaguars, however, and nobody will be buying that. Outside of the team facility, confidence in the Bills is shaken right now. Inside One Bills Drive, this is the biggest test of adversity this team has faced this season. It’s worth noting that Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll called a great game against the 49ers last season, when Jets head coach Robert Saleh was working as San Francisco’s defensive coordinator. EDGE: Bills.