Scouting report: Advanced stats show just how much Bills' running backs are struggling

When the Bills run: Some advanced numbers tell the story of just how bad the Bills’ rushing attack has been over the past four games. From Weeks 5 through 9, Buffalo’s running backs have gained just 54 yards before contact, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus. That ranks 31st in the NFL, ahead of only San Francisco. Additionally, the Bills have just five first downs on the ground from their running backs, by far the fewest in the league (New Orleans is next with 11). Buffalo also is the only NFL team in that stretch without a rushing touchdown by a running back. Simply put, Devin Singletary and Zack Moss have given the Bills next to nothing over the last month. EDGE: Jets.

When the Bills throw: Cole Beasley has 42 catches from the slot this season, tied with Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill for second in the NFL behind the Rams’ Cooper Kupp (50), according to PFF. Beasley had eight catches last week, but they went for just 33 yards. The Bills need to find a way to get Stefon Diggs the ball earlier in games. He had just two targets in the first three quarters against Jacksonville. EDGE: Bills.