'Saturday Night Live' skit features tailgating Jets fans heckling Bills Mafia

"Saturday Night Live" took aim at Jets fans in advance of Sunday's game against the Bills.

In the skit, four Jets fans (played by Amy Schumer, Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Andrew Dismukes) are in the midst of normal conversation, but whenever Bills fans walk by, they begin to heckle. A police officer even joins the hecklers.

We won't give away the joke, but it includes kids, a pregnant woman, a man in a wheelchair, and there is some salty language.

The comments under the YouTube video include "This is truly an actual description of Jets fans."