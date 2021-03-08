Salary-cap series: Middle-class free agents facing salary squeeze

This is the first of a series on the salary cap in advance of the start of the free agency period.
The NFL’s middle class faces an anxious month as the league heads toward the opening of free agency.
The NFL’s salary cap crunch, caused by the coronavirus pandemic, means that significantly less money is available to spend when the new league year begins March 17.
It means veteran players hitting the market who are not stars will feel the pinch. For the Bills’ free agents, that could mean everyone except for top unrestricted guys – tackle Daryl Williams and linebacker Matt Milano.
And it means a lot more mid-tier veterans will be on the market as teams begin a wave of cuts to get under the cap.
With that number of unrestricted free agents on the roster, the Bills have some serious maneuvering to do to bring back even some of them.
The NFL salary cap has gone up roughly 6% to 8% every year the past eight years. This year, it will go down from $198.2 million to somewhere between $180 million and $185 million. The league has yet to determine the exact cap, beyond setting the minimum figure at $180 million. If it goes to $180 million, that’s an unprecedented decrease of 9.2%.
Few fans in the stands in 2020 meant less revenue, which produced a reduced cap.
In the days leading up to free agency last year, the average amount of space was $40.8 million per team. There were 11 teams that had at least $60 million in space and 22 that had more than $32 million. At this time last year, the Bills had $82 million in space.
This year, the average team has $18.5 million in space, based on a cap of $185 million, according to the sports financial website Spotrac.com. Just three teams have more than $60 million (Jacksonville, the New York Jets and New England). Just 11 have more than $32 million. The Bills currently are $5.3 million over a cap of $185 million.
Everyone agrees that it is not a good year to hit free agency for middle-class veterans.
“The superstars are going to get paid, and J.J. Watt is Exhibit A,” said Orchard Park’s Michael Ginnitti, co-founder and editor of Spotrac.com.
Watt signed with Arizona last week for $14 million a year over two years.
“If you can play and it’s an important position, you’re going to get top dollar,” Ginnitti said. “That means everybody else is coming down.”
This week’s mailbag starts with a couple of questions about the approach to the draft and free agency.
Ginnitti thinks the impact on middle-class veterans will be “massive.”
“It might even not just be middle, but upper-middle as well,” Ginnitti said. “You’re going to see a lack of multi-year deals. It may look and smell like a two-year deal, but it’s going to be a one-year deal. Either that’s how the guarantees are structured, or it’s going to be a one-year deal plus an option year.”
The agent community is expecting a tighter market than normal.
“I think we’ll see some more veterans being released, and that’s typical in any year, but I think it’ll certainly be more pronounced this year,” said Buffalo-based agent Shane Costa of Generation Sports Group.
“The thing that’s made this whole thing challenging is it’s so unexpected,” Costa said, referring to the pandemic. “In the NFL, teams are planning their cap space and their cap numbers years in advance. So certainly, it’s definitely thrown a wrench into some teams’ planning. Some that needed the space in this particular year will have to be more proactive in creating that space.”
Who gets squeezed among the Bills’ free agents?
It will be interesting to see how it affects a starter such as guard Jon Feliciano. He’s not on anyone’s top 100 free-agent list. He’s not on anyone’s list of the top 20 guards in the league. But he’s a good player, a proven starter, and he can play either guard spot or center.
“I think it’s the perfect year for Brandon Beane to go to him and say, we love you, we love your flexibility, you’re worth more than this, but we need you to come back on the same price,” Ginnitti said, referring to the Bills’ general manager. “The price we’ve got for you is all we can do. Maybe we can kick in a second-year option that has escalators. And I do see some creativity happening there.”
Feliciano just finished a two-year contract that paid him an average of $3.6 million a year. Spotrac pegs his market value at $8 million a year, but that’s under normal cap circumstances.
Pro Bowl kick returner Andre Roberts, 33, is another guy who could get a good offer if one of the top 10 teams with the most money goes after him. If not? His age and the crunch could depress his market. Backup receiver Isaiah McKenzie, 25, is a promising young player. But if a team with money doesn’t have a starting slot position open for him, his market could be lacking.
For some non-star starters, it may be a waiting game early in free agency.
“On the players side, I think most players and agents are going to approach it as you’re still looking for your market value and be paid according to your production,” Costa said. “I don’t know that players and agents are going to be in a rush to take lower deals just because there’s less cap space.”
Meanwhile, there will be a bigger glut of players than in a normal free-agency season because the teams in the worst cap shape will have to shed more players.
New Orleans entered the weekend $53 million over the cap. Philadelphia ($29 million), Los Angeles Rams ($29 million), Kansas City ($18 million) and Atlanta ($15 million) were way over.
“It’s going to be a lot of movement,” Ginnitti said. “But that cap crunch is going to be real for maybe 66% of the league.”
If there’s any consolation for the non-star free agents this offseason, it’s that next year should be a great year to be a free agent.
First, there will be more fans in the stands in 2021, and the expectation is that stands will be filled by 2022, which will boost revenues.
But a bigger factor is the NFL is in the process of negotiating new television deals. ESPN is close to a new rights deal that will pay the league an average of $2.6 billion a year, according to Sports Business Journal. That’s up from ESPN’s current deal that paid $1.9 billion a year. The money for that deal probably won’t kick in for the league until the 2022 season. Meanwhile, the league is expected to strike new TV deals with its other network partners – CBS, Fox and NBC, along with Amazon – in the coming months.
That means the 2022 salary cap is going to take a giant leap, which means anyone who’s hitting free agency in 2022 will be in a much better bargaining position.
That is another reason why a lot of veterans who don’t have strong leverage likely will sign one-year contracts, so they can hit the market again next year.
It already has happened in other leagues.
“The other leagues can tell us the answers,” Ginnitti said. “Major league baseball had 125 free-agent signings, 27 of them were for two years or more. It’s down. In the NBA, 38 of 104 free-agent signings this year were of two real years or more. That’s almost half of what we saw in 2019.”
It also means that general managers such as Beane could find great value players on one-year contracts after the first wave of free-agent signings.
“I think you’ll see some short-term deals hoping to return to a bigger cap next year and the year after,” Costa said. “I think you will see some of the mid-tier guys and maybe even some top tier players take shorter deals. But I also think you’re going to see some teams be aggressive. You will still see big deals.”