Salary-cap series: Middle-class free agents facing salary squeeze

This is the first of a series on the salary cap in advance of the start of the free agency period.

The NFL’s middle class faces an anxious month as the league heads toward the opening of free agency.

The NFL’s salary cap crunch, caused by the coronavirus pandemic, means that significantly less money is available to spend when the new league year begins March 17.

It means veteran players hitting the market who are not stars will feel the pinch. For the Bills’ free agents, that could mean everyone except for top unrestricted guys – tackle Daryl Williams and linebacker Matt Milano.

And it means a lot more mid-tier veterans will be on the market as teams begin a wave of cuts to get under the cap.

The NFL salary cap has gone up roughly 6% to 8% every year the past eight years. This year, it will go down from $198.2 million to somewhere between $180 million and $185 million. The league has yet to determine the exact cap, beyond setting the minimum figure at $180 million. If it goes to $180 million, that’s an unprecedented decrease of 9.2%.

Few fans in the stands in 2020 meant less revenue, which produced a reduced cap.