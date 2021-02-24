Salary cap expert: Why Bills and quarterback Josh Allen should wait on an extension

Of course, there have been other teams that were convinced they had their franchise quarterback after three seasons – and gave them massive contract extensions – only to discover they were wrong. The Philadelphia Eagles admitted their mistake with Carson Wentz Wednesday by agreeing to trade him to the Indianapolis Colts. The Los Angeles Rams admitted their error with Jared Goff in January by agreeing to trade him to the Detroit Lions.

"From the Bills' point of view they may want to get in ahead of those two players from his draft, but with the Goff and Wentz debacles so fresh in their mind it might be smarter to wait on the extension and see if this goes for two years in a row or if he winds up a flash in the pan off one season. Considering Patrick Mahomes is going to cap the market for a few years there may be less danger in waiting and possibly paying a few million more a year than jumping right into an extension."