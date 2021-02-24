Salary cap expert: Why Bills and quarterback Josh Allen should wait on an extension

The Bills and quarterback Josh Allen will agree on a long-term contract extension. The question is when.
The Bills could wait because like all 2018 first-round picks, Allen has a fifth-year option on his contract that the Bills could exercise next year that allows them to keep him on the team through the 2022 season. The Bills could use the room they have under the salary cap, which is tighter due to the pandemic, to address positions of more immediate concern and then, if they so choose, give Allen the long-term deal later and adjust accordingly to all the considerable cap space it will devour. Or they could do it now, providing them a road map for what Allen's cost will be and reward a player who has become the face of the franchise and one of Buffalo's most beloved athletes.
The longer the Bills wait, the most expensive the contract is likely to be.
Support Local Journalism
Perhaps the best comparison for an Allen extension is the four-year, $156 million deal the Houston Texans did with their quarterback, Deshaun Watson, just before the 2020 season, his fourth in the NFL. It includes a signing bonus of $27 million and averages $39 million per season.
The Bills also might want to be cognizant of extensions that could come for other members of the 2018 quarterback class – Cleveland's Baker Mayfield and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson. Dallas also has a contract to work out with Dak Prescott.
Most salary cap experts agree that Allen's annual average will likely begin with a four rather than a three.
"Off the season, Allen had I think his asking price would be more than Watson, probably $40 million," Jason Fitzgerald from contracts website overthecap.com said. "I'm not sure he would get that as Watson had multiple good years compared to just one for Allen, but I would be surprised if he settled for a contract in the low $30 million range.
"There really isn't any rush on his end to get a deal done so it might be worthwhile for him to wait and see where Dak Prescott lands and if there is any movement with the Browns and Mayfield and the Ravens and Jackson. The latter two in particular would be the ones with the most impact."
Of course, there have been other teams that were convinced they had their franchise quarterback after three seasons – and gave them massive contract extensions – only to discover they were wrong. The Philadelphia Eagles admitted their mistake with Carson Wentz Wednesday by agreeing to trade him to the Indianapolis Colts. The Los Angeles Rams admitted their error with Jared Goff in January by agreeing to trade him to the Detroit Lions.
"From the Bills' point of view they may want to get in ahead of those two players from his draft, but with the Goff and Wentz debacles so fresh in their mind it might be smarter to wait on the extension and see if this goes for two years in a row or if he winds up a flash in the pan off one season. Considering Patrick Mahomes is going to cap the market for a few years there may be less danger in waiting and possibly paying a few million more a year than jumping right into an extension."