Salary cap analysis: What are the ways Bills GM Brandon Beane can create space

This is the second of a series on the salary cap in advance of the start of the free agency period.

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has a lot of levers that he can pull to create space under a tight salary cap this season.

The most obvious is the release of players, and the Bills surely will join virtually every other team in the NFL in shedding a veteran or several to create cap space before the start of free agency March 17.

The other “easy” way for a team to create cap space is to restructure a player’s contract, turning base pay for the 2021 season into a bonus that can be amortized over the remaining years of the contract. The player gets the same amount of money, and he simply gets most of his 2021 pay in a lump sum in March, rather than having most of it spread out over 17 weeks of the regular season.

A third way to create space is to get the player to accept a pay cut.

