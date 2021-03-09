Salary cap analysis: What are the ways Bills GM Brandon Beane can create space

This is the second of a series on the salary cap in advance of the start of the free agency period.
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has a lot of levers that he can pull to create space under a tight salary cap this season.
The most obvious is the release of players, and the Bills surely will join virtually every other team in the NFL in shedding a veteran or several to create cap space before the start of free agency March 17.
The other “easy” way for a team to create cap space is to restructure a player’s contract, turning base pay for the 2021 season into a bonus that can be amortized over the remaining years of the contract. The player gets the same amount of money, and he simply gets most of his 2021 pay in a lump sum in March, rather than having most of it spread out over 17 weeks of the regular season.
A third way to create space is to get the player to accept a pay cut.
Veteran players hitting the market who are not stars will feel the pinch. For the Bills’ free agents, that could mean everyone except for top unrestricted guys – tackle Daryl Williams and linebacker Matt Milano.
Some NFL teams have made a habit of structuring contracts so that the current year’s pay is low, and then it takes a big jump in following years. But that can be risky if the player doesn’t live up to his standard of play. If the team wants to part ways with the player, it can be on the hook for “dead cap” money, or bonus money that already was paid that rolls back into the cap when a player is released.
Two examples this year are quarterbacks Jared Goff and Carson Wentz, both recently traded. The Los Angeles Rams ate $22 million in dead money on this year’s cap, while the Eagles have $33.8 million in dead space on their 2021 books for Wentz.
Will Beane restructure a bunch of contracts in the next two weeks? It has not been his mode of operation.
“I don’t know if he goes that route much,” said Orchard Park’s Michael Ginnitti, the founder and co-editor of the sports financial website Spotrac.com. “He wasn’t even doing that before the Bills had money issues. He didn’t even do it in Tre’Davious White’s contract. There’s no fluff in that deal.”
White has cap hits over the next five years of $14 million, $14.6 million, $13.7 million, $14 million and $14 million. That’s good for the player in that he doesn’t have a big salary jump late in the deal that puts him at risk of being cut. It’s good for the team because it is a “pay as you go” model that doesn’t take up a giant chunk of the cap any given year.
"That’s the culture that’s changed the most, the way contracts have been structured in this organization,” Ginnitti says, “and I don’t expect that to change too much.”
Nevertheless, the Bills surely will have to push some money into 2022 to create cap space this year, given the fact that the cap is going down about 9%. The Bills currently stand about $4.5 million under a potential cap of $185 million, according to Spotrac. The salary cap has not been announced for this season.
Diggs’ salary went up $658,333 because he reached the incentive that called for him to catch 100 passes in 2020.
Here are the levers Beane has at his disposal for restructuring base salary in contracts this season and how much each restructuring would save:
• Tre White. His $14 million cap hit could drop to $6.48 million by taking his base salary of $10.45 million to the veteran minimum and giving him the money in the form of a bonus. Savings: $7.57 million.
• Stefon Diggs. His $13 million cap hit could go down to $5.39 million. Savings: $7.6 million.
• Dion Dawkins. His $11.39 million cap hit could go down to $6.6 million. Savings: $4.73 million.
• Mitch Morse. His $10.34 million cap hit could go down to $7.3 million. Savings: $3.01 million.
• Mario Addison. His $10.16 million cap hit could go down to $7.38 million. Savings: $2.77 million.
• Jordan Poyer. His $7.87 million cap hit could go down to $5.27 million. Savings: $2.6 million.
• Cole Beasley. His $7.36 million cap hit could go down to $5.55 million. Savings: $1.8 million.
If Beane did all of those restructurings, the Bills would create $29.58 million in space.
“I don’t expect a lot of that,” Ginnitti said. “Maybe Tre’Davious. Maybe Dion Dawkins. Maybe Mitch Morse, but he’s a cut candidate, a trade candidate and a restructure-extend candidate.”
If the Bills only turned base salary into bonus money for White and Dawkins, they would create $12.3 million in space.
Those two restructures and a few releases probably get the Bills much of the cap space they will need.
Here’s how much space is created if the following players are released:
• Addison: $8.16 million, eventually, if he’s designated a post-June 1 cut.
• Morse: $7.59 million, eventually, if he’s designated a post-June 1 cut.
• John Brown: $7.9 million.
• Vernon Butler: $6.8 million.
• Quinton Jefferson: $6.5 million.
• Tyler Matakevich: $3.35 million.
• Lee Smith: $2.25 million.
Smith is certain to be released; Matakevich is sure not to be released.
Each of those players is entering the final year of their contracts, except for Addison and Morse. If those two are released, then bonus payments they have already received that have been amortized over future years of their deals would hit the Bills’ cap immediately. If they get a June 1 designation, then the bonus payments can be spread out over this year and next year.
Pay cuts, obviously, are unpalatable for players, but teams can make them a little easier to accept by offering a player some guaranteed money.
An example came last week when Houston running back David Johnson took a pay cut from $7.95 million in base pay to $4.25 million for 2021. However, Houston made the $4.25 million guaranteed. Previously, his base pay was not guaranteed. So even if the Texans draft a promising running back or Johnson has a bad training camp, he’s guaranteed good money. That wasn’t the case under his old contract.
Some players, if they believe they can’t get a better deal elsewhere, are open to that kind of cut.