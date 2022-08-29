Safety Jordan Poyer prepares for Bills season opener: 'I expect to be out there'

After missing the bulk of training camp with an elbow injury, Bills safety Jordan Poyer said he is on track to play in Buffalo’s season opener.

Poyer initially hyperextended his left elbow during practice at St. John Fisher on Aug. 2. Poyer returned to practice Saturday, wearing a red non-contact jersey. He wore the non-contact jersey again Monday.

He believes he will be good to go for the Bills’ first game in Los Angeles next Thursday.

“I expect to be out there, as long as there’s no setbacks,” Poyer said Monday. “It feels really good right now, I’ll continue to work every single day to try to get to 100% for the first game.”

“I feel good,” he added. “It feels like it’s been forever, but it’s finally felt good to be back on the field these last couple of days with the guys. I know they’ve been working hard in training camp, I’ve been working hard trying to get back on field.”

Poyer has sought a contract extension with the Bills this offseason. He is scheduled to make $5.6 million in base salary in 2022, which ranks 10th in the NFL at his position.

On Monday, speaking for the first time since his injury, Poyer did not indicate if there has been any recent movement in talks.

“I’m gonna leave that up to them upstairs,” Poyer said in reference to team executives.

Poyer said he was not frustrated by the situation, focusing on his role as a player while letting the front office and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, handle the rest.

“I want to continue to play football and play my best football in Buffalo for as long as I can, however long that may be, but I’m here with the guys right now, and I’m ready to attack this season,” he said.

Since shortly after the injury, it has always seemed likely that Poyer would be available for the opener. Still, he looked grim leaving the field during training camp right after hyperextending the elbow. He sat in pain in the tunnel beneath the stands for a bit, before a cart took him to the locker room.

“It was pretty scary,” Poyer said. “Really wasn’t sure (until) I got the MRI results what it was. Was just kind of nervous all the way up until then, hoping it wasn’t too serious, but just got the MRI results, and saw I was gonna be able to recover from it, and that’s what I was excited about.”

A few days before Poyer returned to practice, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane also indicated the All-Pro safety was trending positively for the season opener.

“We're probably being a little more cautious than we would (during the season),” Beane said last week. “If it were the regular season, I think you'd see Jordan. He's always played through stuff. I think you'd see him fighting through that. It's more, I think, us just trying to be smart with him.”

Though he missed more than three weeks of training camp and preseason, Poyer’s familiarity with the defense and his rapport with his teammates have fast tracked his return. Poyer spent the bulk of those days still on the sideline, talking through plays with his teammates on the defense. He said his conditioning is still set.

“I feel good about my shape,” Poyer said. “I feel like I haven’t missed a beat, just missing some training camp, but definitely good to get back early, and get my feet on the ground, playing football with the guys again, communicating with them again.”

Roster cuts begin

The Bills released six players before practice Monday: offensive linemen Jacob Capra and Tanner Owen, wide receiver Neil Pau'u, defensive end Daniel Joseph, and defensive backs Jordan Miller and Josh Thomas.

The Bills' roster is now at 73. NFL teams must trim their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. EST Tuesday. Then, beginning at noon on Wednesday, teams can claim players released in the leaguewide cutdown. On Wednesday afternoon, teams can start signing up to 16 players for their practice squad.

Injury updates

Bills wide receivers Isaiah McKenzie and Tanner Gentry, tight end O.J. Howard, offensive linemen Tommy Doyle and Greg Mancz, and defensive tackle Tim Settle were working on side during the open portion of practice. Defensive tackle Eli Ankou did not practice.

Tight end Quintin Morris came up limping during practice but walked off after he was tended to by athletic trainers.