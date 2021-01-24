 Skip to main content
Sabres legend Lindy Ruff: 'I think the Bills are going to take it'
  Updated
Lindy Ruff was named head coach of the New Jersey Devils in July.

 Derek Gee/News file photo

Sabres legend Lindy Ruff showed his affection for the Buffalo Bills by wearing a Bills mask at practice before the Bills' wild-card playoff game against Indianapolis. 

He won't be able to watch the AFC Championship game because his New Jersey Devils are playing the New York Islanders at 7 p.m., shortly after the football game kicks off. 

At the end of his news conference Saturday, Ruff was asked about the Bills game: "What are your thoughts about the football game that will be going on while you're playing?

"You had to bring that up. I was hoping it would be a 'Go Bills' type of thing. I was hoping they'd move the football game to early afternoon so I could watch the game. ... I think the Bills are going to take it. Sorry, Kansas City fans."

Ruff, of course, coached the Sabres from the 1997-98 season through the 2012-13 season and led the franchise to 10 playoff appearances and one Stanley Cup final. 

A former Sabres second-round draft pick, he played 608 games with the organization from 1979-80 to 1988-89 with 102 goals and 285 points.
 
