Sabres legend Lindy Ruff: 'I think the Bills are going to take it'

Sabres legend Lindy Ruff showed his affection for the Buffalo Bills by wearing a Bills mask at practice before the Bills' wild-card playoff game against Indianapolis.

He won't be able to watch the AFC Championship game because his New Jersey Devils are playing the New York Islanders at 7 p.m., shortly after the football game kicks off.

At the end of his news conference Saturday, Ruff was asked about the Bills game: "What are your thoughts about the football game that will be going on while you're playing?

"You had to bring that up. I was hoping it would be a 'Go Bills' type of thing. I was hoping they'd move the football game to early afternoon so I could watch the game. ... I think the Bills are going to take it. Sorry, Kansas City fans."