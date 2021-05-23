Sabres' bad luck extends beyond just poor hiring

This is Part 2 of a project looking at why the Bills are winning and ascending toward championship level and why the Sabres are losing and have equaled the longest playoff drought in NHL history, even though both franchises are owned by the same people. Here, we look at the impact of luck – or lack thereof – on the Sabres' decade-long struggle.

The Pegulas have made a litany of mistakes in running the Sabres, but there's no denying there's been a string of bad luck involved, too.

Everything changes if they win the NHL Draft Lottery in 2015 to get the right to select Connor McDavid and the world's best player becomes a Sabre. The 1A-1B comparisons talk radio foisted upon the fan base that season regarding McDavid and Jack Eichel look absurd in the rearview mirror. And if McDavid is here, Mike Babcock almost certainly becomes the coach.

You can't blame ownership for making a $50 million deal with a Stanley Cup coach, only to see him renege and go off to Toronto. And while Babcock's time with the Leafs ended badly, he still put together a string of 100-point seasons that ended in playoff berths. What could he have done here with McDavid? We'll never know.