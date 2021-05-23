Sabres' bad luck extends beyond just poor hiring

This is Part 2 of a project looking at why the Bills are winning and ascending toward championship level and why the Sabres are losing and have equaled the longest playoff drought in NHL history, even though both franchises are owned by the same people. Here, we look at the impact of luck – or lack thereof – on the Sabres' decade-long struggle.
The Pegulas have made a litany of mistakes in running the Sabres, but there's no denying there's been a string of bad luck involved, too.
Everything changes if they win the NHL Draft Lottery in 2015 to get the right to select Connor McDavid and the world's best player becomes a Sabre. The 1A-1B comparisons talk radio foisted upon the fan base that season regarding McDavid and Jack Eichel look absurd in the rearview mirror. And if McDavid is here, Mike Babcock almost certainly becomes the coach.
You can't blame ownership for making a $50 million deal with a Stanley Cup coach, only to see him renege and go off to Toronto. And while Babcock's time with the Leafs ended badly, he still put together a string of 100-point seasons that ended in playoff berths. What could he have done here with McDavid? We'll never know.
Still, the Sabres improved 27 points in Eichel's solid rookie season and coach Dan Bylsma thought they were a 95-point team in 2016-17. But what happened? Eichel wrecked his ankle in the final practice drill the day before the season opener, missed 20 games, the team never recovered, and Bylsma and GM Tim Murray got fired. That was a franchise-changing ankle sprain.
Murray got skewered for trading a first-round pick for Robin Lehner the morning he drafted Eichel. There was no way to anticipate the alcohol and mental health issues that Lehner had while he was with the Sabres and that were well-documented after he left in 2018.
To his great credit, Lehner has turned his life and career around and become a powerful voice in the game. And on the ice, the way he's played in New York, Chicago and Vegas shows what kind of goalie Murray thought he was getting, too.
Is it the Pegulas' fault that Jeff Skinner scores 40 goals in 2018-19, gets a big contract and suddenly can't score anymore? That's on the player. Same with Taylor Hall's two goals in 37 games this season. Is it ownership's fault that Kyle Okposo had life-altering concussion issues that landed him in a neuro ICU unit a year after signing his big free agent deal? Terrible luck.
Botterill let the 2018-19 season go to waste, rendering the Sabres the second team in history to miss the playoffs in a year they had a 10-game winning streak. He told ownership he trusted his players and they believed him. Big mistakes on both sides.
And remember how the 2019-20 pandemic season was stopped with the Sabres in Montreal. The game got canceled, the season never resumed. If it's played and the Sabres win in regulation? They go to the playoff bubble and Montreal doesn't. Amazing.
For all the big talk on Day One of ownership, Terry and Kim Pegula have never stuck with any plan. And the results show it.
It's easy to forget the Bills were in the abyss too when the Pegulas hit the jackpot by hiring a first-time coach in Sean McDermott, who was instrumental in bringing in Brandon Beane as general manager. It's obviously worked out great. It was tremendously good fortune. But ultimately, the Pegulas made the hires and they have to get credit for the right choices in football as opposed to all the stinkers they've made in hockey.
There's been no seminal McBeane hires with the hockey club. That's on ownership. But there's been lots of other things that have happened with the Sabres that were out of anyone's control.