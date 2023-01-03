Sabres arrive at arena in 'Love for 3' shirts to honor Damar Hamlin

Like many across Western New York and the sports world, the Buffalo Sabres are thinking of injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Players arrived at Capital One Arena before Tuesday night's game in Washington wearing white T-shirts with "Love for 3" on the front.

Hamlin, who wears No. 3, remains in critical condition in intensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a frightening scene during the first quarter of Monday night's game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. CPR was required to restore Hamlin's heartbeat.

The Sabres will also have posters on their bench during warmups that read, “Love for 3.”

The Capitals will hold a moment of silence in Hamlin's honor before the game.

Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams will address reporters after the game instead of coach Don Granato and players, as usual.