In the span of three words late Thursday afternoon, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane squashed the theory he has something cooking, something big, something off-our-radar, something that would shake the AFC’s balance of power.

How much salary cap space remains?

“Not a lot,” Beane said.

When Beane spent the early part of this week re-structuring/re-working the contracts of quarterback Josh Allen, defensive end Von Miller and receiver Stefon Diggs and extending outside linebacker Matt Milano’s deal to create salary cap space, the knee-jerk thought was maybe the Bills would be active. That shifted into overdrive when they were observers on the big-money market save for left guard Connor McGovern.

A trade for Las Vegas slot receiver Hunter Renfrow? A jump back into the mix for receiver Odell Beckham Jr.? A deal to acquire Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook? Something – anything – to super-charge an offense that limped to the finish line last year.

No and no and no.

Beane spelled out why after the Bills introduced their new and returning players. Citing an upcoming one-year deal with restricted free agent cornerback Dane Jackson and the final numbers on running back Nyheim Hines’ re-worked deal, Beane said: “I think we’ll be (at) $9-ish (million of space), give or take a little bit.”

Bummer.

When I asked Beane about his remaining spending flexibility, I half-expected him to say the Bills could make just about any move they viewed as prudent. Nope.

Beane said last year’s practice squad was $3.5 million and he must account for this draft class and “replacement costs in-season” for injuries that run $4-5 million.

All of sudden, that $9-ish million is nothing-ish.

Dang it.

“We still have money, we just have to be smart,” Beane said. “If we spend too much of that, it means we’ll have to find more people to re-structure. Not that I’m against it, but the more you do (that), the bigger that avalanche gets years down the line.”

And the bigger the possibility the Bills become a future version of this year’s Los Angeles Rams, who are stripping their roster down to the studs. At least the Rams won a Super Bowl. The Bills haven’t advanced past the postseason’s second weekend the last two Januarys, pretty much unacceptable around these parts.

Thus the balancing act for Beane. The goal is to win a Super Bowl with Allen at quarterback and to do so, the Bills must simultaneously keep a quality core around No. 17 and find affordable options on the open market. It is the NFL equivalent of landing a 777 jet on an aircraft carrier.

“We want to be competitive every single year and some years, you’re not going to be able to add a big-ticket item,” Beane said. “We want as many talented players as we can get, but we have to be fiscally responsible or it will pile up.”

The last thing the Bills can afford while in the middle of their AFC arms race with Kansas City, Cincinnati, maybe Jacksonville and possibly Miami and the New York Jets is being forced to cut good players.

That’s why this week was the new free-agent reality – one big move (McGovern) and one big re-signing (safety Jordan Poyer).

Get used to it, fans. Get used to the Bills prioritizing one player every March to add to the mix (like McGovern) and focusing on keeping their in-house talent (like Poyer) instead of having to make cap-creating cuts. Get used to visiting Pro Football Reference to learn the nuts and bolts about players like new back-up quarterback Kyle Allen and receiver/returner Deonte Harty.

It also means the Bills better be right with their minimal amount of additions. They aren’t in the position, and likely won’t be for several years, of being able to toss several darts at the board, hoping 50% of them hit. They need the McGovern and Poyer moves to work out.

The Bills got younger at left guard in McGovern, who is still only 25, and they kept intact one of the league’s best – if not the best – safety tandems in Poyer and the returning-from-injury Micah Hyde. The addition of McGovern and retention of Poyer means the Bills don’t have to address guard or safety in the draft’s first two rounds next month. A huge deal.

So where do the Bills stand with the first wave of free agency complete?

Poyer said the Bills have the league’s best quarterback (Allen), best outside linebacker (Milano), best safety duo (him and Hyde) and best nickel back (Taron Johnson) and he expects Miller (Thanksgiving 2022 ACL) and cornerback Tre’Davious White (Thanksgiving 2021 ACL) to be at their best.

Confident talk, but appropriate talk from Poyer. This Bills team should have an edge to it from the time they show up for off-season training next month. They weren’t close to their goal last year (three wins short). They won’t be the Super Bowl favorites entering camp. And that should be just fine – the players can stick to their business and, crazy as it sounds, surprise people.

It will be up to their returning players, returning players who didn’t perform well at all against Cincinnati, to carry that torch because major help isn’t on the way.