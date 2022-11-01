Ryan O'Halloran: Winners, losers of NFL trade deadline and how moves impact Bills

A combination of parity, available cap space and willingness to deal draft picks led to an entertaining NFL trade deadline Tuesday, capped by the Buffalo Bills acquiring running back Nyheim Hines from Indianapolis.

“I’m actually surprised,” an NFL executive said after the 4 p.m. deadline passed. “Normally, most of the trades are done (before the deadline day), but this was some furious action.”

A total of 10 trades were executed on deadline day.

Here are five winners and losers apiece and how the activity impacts the Bills:

Winners

Miami: The Dolphins flipped San Francisco’s first-round pick (acquired in the 2021 draft so the 49ers could take quarterback Trey Lance) to Denver in a package for pass rusher Bradley Chubb. A big-time move. The Dolphins can always franchise tag Chubb if a long-term contract agreement isn’t reached.

Baltimore’s defense: The Ravens exited Week 8 ranked 28th in pass defense and 22nd in the red zone. Enter Chicago inside linebacker Roquan Smith, who leads the NFL with 83 tackles. It cost the Ravens second- and fifth-round picks and Smith is on an expiring contract. But the AFC North is there for the taking because Cincinnati (4-4) still can’t protect quarterback Joe Burrow.

San Francisco: The 49ers struck two weeks ago, sending four draft picks (rounds 2-5) to Carolina for running back Christian McCaffrey. If he stays healthy – and that will always be an “if” – he gives the 49ers a difference-making offensive chess piece.

Philadelphia: The undefeated Eagles (7-0) were able to acquire pass rusher Robert Quinn from Chicago last week for only a fourth-round pick; they still have two first-rounders in 2023. The Eagles are tied for fifth with 23 sacks and Quinn joins a defensive line group of Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat and Javon Hargrave.

Chicago: The rebuilding Bears received jettisoned Smith and Quinn (who weren’t in their future plans) and used a second-round pick for Pittsburgh receiver Chase Claypool.

Losers

New Orleans: The Saints had a chance to offload a bunch of money to kick-start a rebuild, but either nobody wanted their veteran players or they were asking too much. New Orleans exited the deadline a whopping $56 million-plus over the 2023 salary cap and with four players with cap hits of at least $21 million. And they don’t have a first-round pick next year.

Los Angeles Rams offense: The Rams can’t run it (second-to-last in the league), can’t score (28th) and Cooper Kupp is the only receiver with more than 22 receptions (64). They couldn’t win the McCaffrey Derby last month and were unable to get Kupp a complementary player.

Disgruntled players (mostly): Running back Cam Akers is still with the Rams, receiver Eljiah Moore still with the Jets and running back Kareem Hunt still with Cleveland. Washington cornerback William Jackson III, who denied he asked for a trade last month, was dealt to Pittsburgh.

Houston: If you can figure out the Texans’ plan, let us know. They should have traded left tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Brandin Cooks for 65 cents on the dollar to clear cap space, but also help their case in securing the top overall pick and the quarterback of their choice.

Denver: The Broncos are 3-5 and don’t have enough good players to trade one away, but without first-round pick next year, they shipped Chubb to the Dolphins. General Manager George Paton is now banking on Randy Gregory (availability issues, including now), second-year players Baron Browning (currently hurt) and Jonathon Cooper and rookie Nik Bonitto to carry the pass rush. Yikes.

From the Bills’ perspective

Five thoughts on the Bills, their AFC East rivals and fellow Super Bowl contenders:

1. The Bills’ trade for Hines could be a move for the present and future. His 1,725 receiving yards since 2017 are fifth-most among NFL running backs so he is a proven pass-catcher and one NFL assistant coach said he is “dangerous as hell,” as a punt returner. And he has two years left on his contract. Devin Singletary is a free agent next March so the Bills could view James Cook and Hines as their 1-1A tandem in ’23.

2. Bravo to the Dolphins (5-3). Chubb is not only a good pass rusher (5½ sacks), but at 275 pounds, he can set the edge in the running game. Miami also acquired 49ers running back Jeff Wilson, who is a better fit for coach Mike McDaniel’s zone-blocking run scheme. The Dolphins travel to Buffalo in Week 15.

3. Minnesota (6-1) and the New York Jets (5-3) acted quickly. The Vikings lost tight end Irv Smith (high ankle) in Sunday’s win over Arizona so they acquired Detroit’s T.J. Hockenson. Maybe the Vikings can get more production out of Hockenson. The Jets lost running back Breece Hall (ACL) last week and moved to trade for Jacksonville’s James Robinson. The Bills face the Jets and Vikings in the next two games.

4. Philadelphia (7-0) is the NFC’s best team and added Quinn to its pass rush if the Eagles face the Bills in the Super Bowl.

5. Kansas City (5-2) is lurking a game behind the Bills. The Chiefs’ only move was receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants for third- and sixth-round picks. Meh, this is more of a move for 2023 and beyond than for a rematch against the Bills.