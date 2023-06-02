Defensive line coach Eric Washington sat down at the interview table inside the Bills’ practice facility Tuesday to provide members of the media a chance to ask him about the pass rush, Von Miller, Poona Ford, Greg Rousseau, Sean McDermott … and Ed Oliver.

You remember Ed, right? The Bills’ first-round pick in 2019, Oliver saw his statistics dip last year, squandering an immediate chance to earn a long-term extension.

Oliver brooded his way through the end of the season, didn’t talk on locker room clean-out day and majored in cryptic – and not-so-cryptic – social media postings about “showing” him the money and sacking every NFC North quarterback except Chicago’s Justin Fields, suggesting a trade to the Bears.

I asked Washington about the next step for Oliver in becoming a more consistent player.

Washington’s full answer:

“Just continue to play the game as much as possible from the neck up. When you have the kind of talent Ed has, you have to understand situations that could mean the difference between separating yourself from the opponent (and saying), ‘I have to able to process very, very quickly so I can win my one-on-one so I can play ahead of the play as opposed to playing with the sequence of that particular play.’

“With Ed, from an experience standpoint, we need him to play ahead as opposed to with the tempo of the play so (understanding) situations, certain nuances with certain calls and understanding where he can take advantage based on his position (is important).”

Hooboy. And wow. And yikes.

Reading between the words isn’t required to interrupt what Washington was saying, right?

Understanding situations … Process very, very quickly. … Play ahead of the play.

If it reads to you as if Washington wants Oliver to do more video study and be more committed to during-the-week preparation in order to perform better in games – that was 100% my lean once I transcribed the quote.

(For the record, Washington, in a follow-up question, pointed out Oliver is “more vocal … and has things he can add to the conversation.”)

If his motive was sending Oliver a message through the media – after undoubtedly doing it behind the scenes – bravo to Washington. Some guys will heed the message only if delivered publicly. The Bills need Oliver to be one of those guys. They need him to reach the five sacks and 43 tackles he had as a rookie; he had 2½ sacks and 34 tackles last year in 13 games. And they need him to show an overall level of play in line with his $10.753 million salary.

In April 2022, the Bills exercised Oliver’s fifth-year contract option for ’23.

The current collective bargaining agreement, signed in early 2020, added the provision that all fifth-year option salaries are fully guaranteed when exercised; before, it was guaranteed only for injury, giving teams the opportunity to use Year 4 as a final evaluation tool even after picking up the option.

Translation: The Bills have been stuck with Oliver’s salary for 14 months.

Among interior defensive linemen this year, Oliver is tied for 16th in highest cap hit and tied for 25th in highest cash number.

“Ed’s number is still a good number for us,” General Manager Brandon Beane said in late March. “He’s fired up to come back.”

If Oliver was expecting Beane to reach out about a new contract, he needs a reality check. This is a prove-it league and Oliver so far has proved he is a starter-level player who didn’t miss a game in Years 1-3 and sucked it up through a Week 1 ankle injury last year.

“Even though he was back after that, he wasn’t himself for a while,” Beane offered.

Oliver appeared to regain his form last November with a combined 11 tackles and one sack (for a safety) in wins over Cleveland and Detroit. But over the final five regular season games, he had one sack and 12 total tackles. He had three quarterback hits and three tackles in the playoff win over Miami, but one tackle in 56 snaps in the Cincinnati debacle.

The Bills can rationalize that Oliver’s impact can’t be measured by the baseline statistics. Fair enough.

“He definitely didn’t have the production he wanted, but how much of that was affected by missing (three) games or was he playing at 85% vs. 100%,” Beane said.

The Bills’ defense, in their current form, shouldn’t expect Oliver to be a 10-sack, 60-tackle player. But they should expect him to be more of a difference maker in the range of 5-7 sacks and 45-50 tackles. And if we correctly decipher Washington’s analysis this week, it starts by buckling down on the minute details of defensive line play.

Beane is willing to extend his draft picks … if they are deserving and command a doable number. Quarterback Josh Allen, cornerback Taron Johnson, tight end Dawson Knox and kicker Tyler Bass have re-upped.

The opportunity is in your hands, Ed. Take advantage of it.