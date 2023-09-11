Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau was sitting at his locker after practice last week answering my questions about Monday night’s season opener against quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

Rodgers is a future Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and has long been one of the faces of the NFL. Rousseau showed the proper respect for Rodgers before getting to his top point of emphasis.

“You have to focus on the boulders and not the rocks,” Rousseau said.

Don’t you just love pro sports analogies? And this was a new one, but appropriate when talking about the Jets – control what you can control – but also the Bills’ offseason, which was full of boulders (big developments).

Quite frankly, there were too many.

But now it’s time to mute the noise and push those boulders aside.

It’s time …

To gather at 8:15 p.m. throughout Western New York and let the kids stay up later than usual.

To tailgate before Sunday’s home opener against Las Vegas.

To buy up opponents’ tickets to travel to road games.

To gamble, from the recreational player who bets $2 on over-unders to the betting slip filed at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas last Thursday – $10,000 on the Bills winning the Super Bowl (returns $110,000).

To reach the Super Bowl for the first time in 30 years and win the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history.

It’s time ... for the best time of the year. Football.

Just ask McDermott, who has been employed in the league continuously since 1998 and is starting his seventh season leading the Bills.

“Great memories,” McDermott said. “It’s a great honor to be in the NFL. Anytime you open a season, it’s exciting, going back to the time when I was first getting around the game of football when my dad (Rich) was coaching (as a college assistant).

“It’s always that smell at this time of the year. The grass smells a little different. Friday nights, high school football games are played. Saturday afternoon, colleges are playing. It’s a fun time of year.”

Just ask running back Latavius Murray, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and punter Sam Martin.

At 33, Murray and Martin are the second-oldest players on the roster (defensive end Von Miller is 34), entering their 10th and 11th seasons, respectively. Jones, 31, is starting his 10th season.

I asked them after practice last Thursday about their early football memories and their faces lit up about taking a down-memory-lane trip.

Murray’s first Pop Warner team in Onondaga Hill (160 miles down the Thruway) were the Tigers. He loved football instantly.

“I was excited as (heck), that first time I was going to play football,” he said. “A little nervous.”

Jones’ first team was the Wildcats in his hometown of Johnson City, 185 miles east of the Bills’ stadium.

“We won our first game and went undefeated,” he said. “I can’t believe this is my 10th year – that’s insane. But I’m blessed and fortunate and happy to be here and be around these guys.”

Martin didn’t play football until his senior year for the Starr’s Mill High School Panthers in Fayetteville, Ga.

“I put my pads on backwards the first day of practice,” he said. “I didn’t know what I was doing. … Week 1 will never get old. The excitement is the same when I was a rookie in 2013 (for Detroit).”

Each person in the locker room has a similar story. The first time they wore a football helmet. Being recruited or under-recruited out of high school. Battling adversity like injuries and getting cut. Dealing with the disappointment of coming up short in the last three postseasons.

Week 1 isn’t the be-all, end-all, of course. It’s only the beginning. The Raiders are six days away, followed by a trip to Washington.

Finally, words of caution for the casual Bills fan, the one who watches the games and reads the paper (thank you), but then goes about their lives from Monday-Saturday: This will be a bumpy ride. The schedule is loaded with the game’s top quarterbacks. Darn near every week will be fight. But enjoy it. The time for hope is over. It’s game time.

“This is the time,” Murray said. “All the work you’ve put in, it’s for this first one. It’s going to be fun.”