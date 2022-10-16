Ryan O'Halloran: The Bills signed Von Miller to beat Kansas City, and The Closer delivered in win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Before Sunday, the last time Von Miller held court inside the Geha Field visitor’s news conference room, which has all the charm of a moldy linen closet, he was out of answers and seemingly out of hope.

It was Dec. 15, 2019, and Miller’s Denver Broncos had once again lost to the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs. The 20-point margin of defeat didn’t properly illustrate the gap between the two organizations. The Chiefs were on their way to a Super Bowl championship and Miller was staring into the abyss of NFL mediocrity, wondering if he would ever have a chance to win a second Lombardi Trophy.

“It just defeats my soul to play the way we play and lose the way we lose,” Miller said on that snowy afternoon. “I really don’t have any answers.”

Fast-forward nearly three years to Sunday night after the Buffalo Bills’ thrilling 24-20 win over the Chiefs. The same Von Miller, but different. Happy. Gratified. Excited. And a winner, his first victory at Arrowhead Stadium since Week 2 of the 2015 season.

“I’ve come up to this stadium a whole bunch of times and been at this same podium and ain’t had no smiles so it’s good to come in here and smile,” he said. “We’re going to make the plane do backflips on the way home.”

The charter flight back to Buffalo was sure to be a thrill-ride of emotion because of Josh Allen’s touchdown pass to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining and cornerback Taron Johnson’s game-sealing interception 13 seconds later. But most of all, the win was validation for the Bills pursing and acquiring Miller.

Atop the AFC with a 5-1 record entering their bye, Miller is proving to be worth the investment … and then some.

General Manager Brandon Beane signed Miller to sack and pressure Mahomes. Check.

Miller joined the Bills feeling he could be the missing piece on a Super Bowl contender. Check.

And both camps felt, entering his 12th NFL season, there was more than enough juice left in the tank to be a difference maker. Check.

"The Closer" is playing like "The Final Puzzle Piece."

“A hell of a player, for sure,” teammate Greg Rousseau said. “You can see the impact he makes week in and week out.”

Yes, we can.

Miller beat a Mahomes-quarterbacked team for the first time. In the previous three games, he totaled 1½ sacks. He had two sacks and three other critical plays this time around in a win that put the Bills in the driver’s seat for AFC home-field advantage. Just keep on winning, fellas, and you won’t have to worry about what Kansas City is doing.

“You could feel him – whether or not he was sacking Mahomes, he was effecting him,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “He was phenomenal.”

Phenomenal and a start-to-finish factor.

First quarter: On second-and-goal from the 8, Miller stopped Clyde Edwards-Helaire for a one-yard loss. Mahomes was intercepted on the next play.

Second quarter: On second-and-10 from the Chiefs’ 46, Miller sacked Mahomes for a nine-yard loss. The Chiefs punted two plays later.

And then came the tour de force fourth quarter and the kind of high-pressure situations Miller not only embraces, but excels.

Miller jumped over a teammate and tracked down Mahomes on third-and-13 to hold the Chiefs to a field goal.

Miller forced a Chiefs three-and-out with a third-and-6 sack.

And on the game-clinching play, Miller used an out-and-up move against right tackle Andrew Wylie to pressure Mahomes off his spot. And with linebacker Matt Milano rushing at him, Mahomes had to double-pump and then sidearm a pass that Johnson intercepted.

Miller had at least two sacks for the 22nd time in his 156-game regular season career. He ended a personal nine-game losing streak to the Chiefs.

Around this time last year, the Los Angeles Rams felt Miller was the missing piece and acquired him for second- and third-round draft picks. He had nine sacks in 12 regular season/playoff games to win a ring.

The Bills, knowing the conference goes through Kansas City in general and the brilliant Mahomes in particular, viewed Miller in the same light and signed him to a contract that included $51 million in guarantees days before his 33rd birthday. Smart vision.

“You try and identify what you need to improve your team and (Beane) does a great job and his staff the same in acquiring those players to help you factor into these games,” McDermott said. “It was good to see.”

That’s an understatement, Sean.

Also not an understatement: The Bills are the class of the conference through six weeks.

The Bills are 5-1 for only the fifth time in 30 years (1993, ’95, 2008 and ’19). They have withstood myriad injuries and discovered their depth is even better than anticipated. They have Allen, who continues to shine up his MVP resume with each win (“He’s a creature, man,” Miller said of No. 17). And they have only three games against teams that currently have winning records (5-1 Minnesota and two against the 4-2 New York Jets).

They have momentum and now a break. Most of all, they have "The Closer."

“That’s why I’m here,” Miller said. “It’s in the job description.”